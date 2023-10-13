Church News

PRAYER AND PIZZA for children will be held from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 900 S. Grant St. The Pine Bluff Corvette Brothers will serve refreshments. The guest speaker will be Dr. Brandi Wright, a local nephrologist, who also donated the pizza. Guests also include Jamia Ford, a praise dancer; Efrem Neely, a lawyer; and Clarence Giles, pastor of Kingdom Encounter Pentecostal Church, who will lead the prayer. The Rev. Anthony Craig is pastor of Mt. Carmel. Prayer and Pizza is a monthly event to pray for and encourage children. Dee Clay is the coordinator. The event is free and open to the public.

AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will observe cancer awareness at 11 a.m. Sunday. The theme is Faith over Fear and the theme song is God Never Fails. The guest speaker/survivor is Marilyn Burns of Pleasant View Ministry. Breast cancer gift bags, provided by the family of the late Josetta Edwards Wilkins, will be given to attendees.

FIRST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4500 Faucett Road, will celebrate its 158th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. James Boyd of First Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago. The Rev. Charles Boyd is pastor at First Missionary Baptist Church.

mMT. NEBO MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3201 W. Second Ave., will celebrate its 134th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Glenn Barnes Sr., pastor of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church, will be the guest preacher.

PRAIRIE LAKE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2611 Indiana St., will celebrate its 129th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Robert Key, pastor of Mulberry Grove Missionary Baptist Church at Altheimer, accompanied by the congregation. The Rev. Alvin C. Lowe is pastor of Prairie Lake church.

EIGHTH AVENUE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1200 W. Eighth Ave., invites the community to its 125th anniversary at 3 p.m. Oct. 22. The sermon will be by the Rev. Steven King, pastor of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, and his choir will sing. The Rev. Kirby L. Gulley is the pastor of Eighth Avenue church.

BARRAQUE STREET MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1800 W. Pullen St., will celebrate its annual women's day at 11 a.m. Oct. 29. The speaker will be Simone Simmons Milton of Bryant. Milton is a family nurse practitioner specialist. The theme is Embracing the Family Spiritually. A special Women's Day choir will be directed by Pamela Ervin. All are invited to attend. The Rev. Sidney D. Milton is the pastor of Barraque Street church.

PRAYER WORKS GOSPEL CHURCH, 1301 W. 15th Ave., will celebrate Friends and Family Day at 11 a.m. Oct. 22. "Come together and celebrate the joy of the community," a spokesman said. Dinner will be served. The pastor is the Rev. Laydell Jordan.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host a Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon at 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at the W.D. Watson Fellowship Hall at the church. The speaker will be Dr. Yara Robertson of the CARTI Cancer Center. The theme is Faith Over Fear; Know Your Purpose (Psalm 27:1.) Tickets are $25. The event is open to the community, however cancer survivors are asked to let Barbara Rankins know by Oct. 16 if they're planning to attend so they can be recognized. The deadline to purchase tickets is Oct. 18. For tickets or details, contact Rankins at (870) 329-3380.

AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will host its Family and Friends Day at 3 p.m. Oct. 22. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Donald Manning, pastor of Thomas Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at Gould. Diana Womack is the coordinator and the Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is pastor of Amos Chapel.

THE MT. NEBO NINTH ANNUAL BREAST CANCER EVENT will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Saracen Landing Pavilion, 200 Lake Saracen Drive. The community is invited to attend the celebration honoring the memory of Billie Jean "B.J." Jackson. There will be a 2K walk/run and a $30 entry fee includes a commemorative T-shirt. This event will include food vendors, shopping vendors, live entertainment, health screenings and special guests, according to a news release. To register, visit mtnebobreastcancerbj.org. Details: events@stuffinthebluff.com or see the Facebook page for updates.

THE COLOR CHURCH, 1801 W. 17th Ave., will host Hearts On Fire in its Give Me Jesus Crusade at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Greg Smith is the senior pastor. Victoria D. Smith is the founder of H.O.F. The crusade will feature a fire tunnel prayer, games, classes, praise and worship as well as refreshments. "If you are young and you want more of God, you want to experience Jesus in a deeper and greater way, then this night is for you," Victoria Smith said. "This night is catered to the youth. I am encouraging parents, aunts, uncles, pastors, intercessors, youth leaders, teachers -- if you work with any youth in any capacity or just simply have a passion for this younger generation -- please come and be a part. We are covering our youth in prayer." Details: Victoria D. Smith at (870) 718-2243 or vsmith330@gmail.com.

AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will conduct fall revival at 7 p.m. Nov. 6-8. The theme is It's Revival Time -- We Need the Lord. The guest evangelist will be the Rev. Stanley Blair Sr., pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Fridays. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesdays. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles are accepted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or shope@adgnewsroom.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.