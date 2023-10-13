‘Close before you doze’ is the rule, Pea Ridge fire chief tells primary school students

PEA RIDGE -- Students at Pea Ridge Primary School were educated about fire prevention and safety recently by firefighters from the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department as one of the activities of Fire Safety Week.

"We will be going to [the school], sharing educational stuff, fun stuff and a bag for each classroom in primary school," said Fire Chief Clint Bowen. "They'll get a bit of a presentation from the firefighters plus stuff to take home.

"Hopefully, they'll get their parents involved, too," Bowen said.

"We hope by sending this stuff home and having it out there, the parents will pay attention to it," he said.

Specifically, children need to be educated what to do in case of a fire, Bowen said. He said everyone should have a safe meeting place outside the house and a secondary escape plan.

"It just takes a minute ... hopefully nothing happens," he said.

Bowen said "close before you doze" is a good reminder to close bedroom doors when sleeping. He said if a smoke alarm alerts, the door should be felt with the back of the hand, and if it's hot, the window should be used for an exit. He said if it is not hot, then feel the doorknob and if that is not hot, it is safe to exit through the door.

"Do not ever go back inside the house" was stressed in the training video shown to the children.

Firefighters Capt. Aaron Morgan, Ron Edwards, Nathan Flick, Mac Bowen and Jeff Marts read a book on fire safety, showed the educational video and escorted children through the smoke house.

There are smoke detectors available at the Fire Department thanks to a grant. Bowen said anyone needing a smoke detector may call the department to request one. There should be one in every bedroom and in the hallway near the bedrooms, he said. Firefighters will install the smoke detectors free of charge.

Jeff Marts taught children to check the door for heat before opening it when a smoke alarm goes off. The children practiced safely exiting the smoke house.



Ron Edwards read a book about fire safety to kindergarten students.



Ron Edwards read a book about fire safety to kindergarten students while firefighters Jeff Marts, Mac Bowen, Capt. Aaron Morgan and Nathan Flick showed children through the smoke house.



