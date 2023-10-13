COLUMNIST: I’m an Israeli student and peace activist. Here’s what being in Tel Aviv has been like since Hamas attacked

TEL AVIV--On Saturday, I woke up at 7:30 a.m. to the sound of sirens. My wife and I quickly went down the staircase of our building and waited to hear distant explosions, which would mean that Israel's defense system was functioning. When we went back to our apartment, we read the news. Hamas terrorists attacked Israel.

I'm a 31-year-old Ph.D. candidate studying climate change. I'm a peace activist and have protested against all previous Israeli operations in Gaza.

Luckily, my family members who live near the Gaza border were not in Israel this weekend. But Ayelet, my wife, found out that two of her cousins in their early 20s were staying with their grandmother in a kibbutz on the Gaza border.

When they first heard the bombings they hid in the in-house shelter like they have done before. Then they heard gunshots. Then terrorists shouting inside their house.

They locked the door to the shelter and held the doorknob shut as hard as possible. Soon they heard people using a hammer to try to break down the door. Then they smelled smoke coming in under the door and through the window. They did not have food or water.

They still managed to wet some clothes and push them into the gaps between the window and the wall so they would not suffocate. They stayed there in the dark, in silence, for many hours, fighting to keep the door closed. Finally, they were rescued and the army evacuated them to another location in the village.

Many people from that village were kidnapped to Gaza on Saturday, babies and grandmothers included. Many more were murdered, women and grandfathers, too.

What Hamas did is inhumane. Murdering, kidnapping and assaulting hundreds of people is not a fight for liberation.

At 8 p.m., Hamas shot rockets on Tel Aviv. One rocket fell in my neighborhood 90 seconds later. I know it was 90 seconds because in Tel Aviv that's how long we have to get to a safe space in a rocket attack.

The Israeli death toll is now more than 1,000. Reporters say it will get higher. That's the news. I'm fortunate to be alive. That's my life right now.

Itamar Karbi is an Israeli peace activist and Ph.D. student who lives in Tel Aviv.