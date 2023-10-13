Urban Renewal meeting set

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency monthly board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Details: (870) 209-0323.

Caregivers, supporters to meet

The Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group Meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, 709 E. Eighth Ave., according to a news release.

The topic will be Alzheimer's Awareness. The speaker will be Charlotte Clausen, administrative coordinator at the South Central Center on Aging in Pine Bluff, a program of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

To join the Zoom meeting, the link is https://us05web.zoom.us/join. Use Meeting ID: 882 2964 4276 and Passcode: 7V87AF. Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.

All Things Autism Fall Festival set

All Things Autism Foundation, a nonprofit organization that is trying to bring awareness to the community, will hold a fall festival from 2-5 p.m. Oct. 28 at D.O.P.E. Athletics Sports Academy, 2402 E. Harding Ave. This event is open to the public.

There will be free food for the children, door prizes, games, music, a bouncy house, sensory activities, candy, and vendors, according to a news release. To become a sponsor or volunteer, call (870) 395-1574 or (501) 298-9030. Details: allthingsautism23@gmail.com.

Senior centers serve meals

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Here's next week's menu:

Oct. 16 -- Cabbage roll soup, grilled cheese triangles, marinated tomatoes and cucumbers, emerald pears, and milk.

Oct. 17 -- Baked beef pasta, squash blend medley, tossed salad, cobbler, and milk.

Oct. 18 -- Glazed chicken, green peas, creamed carrots, pound cake, and milk.

Oct. 19 -- Beef stroganoff, spinach, corn, fresh fruit, and milk.

Oct. 20 -- BBQ chicken, pinto beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies, hot spiced peaches, and milk. Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Ceremonies set for 2 new housing sites

Local agencies will hold ceremonies for two new housing construction projects next week.

Monday, from noon to 1:30 p.m., officials will hold the 33rd Avenue and Plum Housing Start of Construction Ceremony at the 33rd Avenue and Plum Street construction site.

The event will be presented by Home Again Pine Bluff, FBT Bank, the city of Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency, and Go Forward Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

Wednesday, from 10-10:45 a.m., the ground-breaking ceremony will be held for the new Flats on Sixth Avenue Apartment Complex at 600 S. Georgia St.

This event is presented by the city of Pine Bluff, Go Forward, KEE Concrete & Construction Inc., and CedarCrest Development Co.

Officials will make remarks and construction details from building and design partners will be announced.