Cowboys vs. Chargers Week 6 Odds, Best Bets and Predictions

Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is at the forefront of his teams Monday Night Football matchup with the Cowboys.

After years of coordinating one of the NFLs best offenses in Dallas, Moore was dismissed in the offseason and coach Mike McCarthy took over play-calling duties. Los Angeles was quick to hire Moore to fill its OC vacancy and the early returns have been fruitful. The same cant be said for the Cowboys with McCarthy calling the shots.

Still, Dallas is a 2.5-point road favorite over the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The total is set at 50.5 points, according to SI Sportsbook, which is the highest over/under of the week.

Cowboys vs. Chargers Odds and Game Info

Moneyline: Cowboys (-137) | Chargers (+115)

Spread: DAL -2.5 (-110) | LAC +2.5 (-110)

Total: 50.5 — Over (-125) | Under (+100)

Game Info: Monday, Oct. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN

After a frustrating Week 5 loss in San Francisco, CeeDee Lamb is looking to see more action Monday night. Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Dallas and Los Angeles Key Stats and Fun Facts

The Cowboys lead the NFL in defensive touchdowns (four) with three pick-sixes and one fumble recovery for a score this season.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is 6–6 on primetime in his career and hes won his last three MNF appearances.

is 6–6 on primetime in his career and hes won his last three MNF appearances. Dallas is 9–1 in games following a loss since 2021.

The Cowboys suffered a devastating, 42–10 loss to the 49ers last week. It was the most points theyve allowed and the fewest points theyve scored this season and that blowout follows a 28–16 upset at the hands of the Cardinals in Week 3.

Dak Prescott threw three interceptions and Tony Pollard was once again limited on the ground but Dallas could be in for a bounceback performance, at least offensively, against Los Angeles. The Chargers allow the most passing yards (299.9), second-most total yards (404) and ninth-most points per game (26) in the NFL.

CeeDee Lamb, who had four catches for 49 yards last time out, showed his frustration on the sideline during the loss. He could see an uptick in targets against an L.A. secondary that allowed over 200 yards to Tyreek Hill and more than 150 to Justin Jefferson.

Defense has been the hallmark of the Cowboys, who are still a top-10 unit after last weeks debacle, but their dominant outings against the Giants, Jets and Patriots look less impressive through five games. The 49ers got whatever they wanted against Dallas and Arizona racked up over 200 yards on the ground in its lone victory.

The Chargers could enjoy similar success against this defense, especially with the return of Austin Ekeler. The running game has stalled with him sidelined since Week 1, when Los Angeles ran for over 200 yards against Miami. The Cowboys rank in the bottom half of the league in rushing yards allowed (123.4 yards per game), though they are one of the best units at defending the pass (168.6).

Herbert has shown he can overcome a trying matchup through four years in the league. Hes sixth in the NFL in passing yards per game (276.5) and has 10 total touchdowns to one turnover. Keenan Allen, his top target, is fifth in the league in receiving yards per game (108.5) and Joshua Palmer paced the team in receiving yards with 77 in a 24–7 win over the Raiders two weeks ago. The Week 5 bye could also be an opportunity for Moore to get rookie Quentin Johnston more involved in the offense since Mike Williams season-ending injury.

This will be the highest over/under of the season for the Cowboys, who have hit the over in three of their five games, and the second-highest for the Chargers, who have seen at least 51 points scored in all but one of their games this season.

Cowboys vs. Chargers Best Bet: Over 50.5 (-125)

