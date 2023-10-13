Documentary, panel advocate ‘Right to Read’

LeVar Burton spent 23 years spreading the love of reading with children of all ages as host of the PBS series "Reading Rainbow."

But for some children -- particularly in African American communities -- the ability to read at grade level is a right they have been denied for years.

That was the message the 66-year-old actor, also known for his roles in the 1977 miniseries "Roots" and 1987-94 sci-fi series "Star Trek: The Next Generation," delivered to local educators and other attendees Thursday evening following a screening of "The Right to Read," a documentary he produced by Oakland, Calif., grade-school educator Kareem Weaver and that was directed by Utah filmmaker Jenny Mackenzie. "The Right to Read" was screened at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's STEM Conference Center, capping a three-day tour of Arkansas for the trio.

Burton grew up in California but said his mother and father met at what is now Philander Smith University in Little Rock.

"This work -- this film -- really highlights the situation that holds us back as a nation more than any other," said Burton, who hosted "Reading Rainbow" from 1983-2006. "Historically this nation has made a decision -- a conscious decision that Americans made -- to give less to students of color, to give less to people of color, in the hopes of continuing to keep us down. I think society has done everything in its power to subjugate and oppress Black people, because the fear deep down in the heart has always been that we would rise up and revolt."

Weaver chairs the education committee in the Oakland branch of the NAACP. In that role, he helps the organization demand changes in the Oakland Unified School District's reading curriculum, given the stark challenges third grade students in the Bay Area city have faced to read at their grade level.

According to the documentary, 35% of Oakland third graders read proficiently. The rate is much higher for white students (75%) in the district, but much lower for its Black students (19%).

"Imagine being in the Stone Age and you get no stone," Weaver tells his brother over the phone in an early segment of the documentary. "We're in the Information Age and we can't read the information."

"The Right to Read" also tracks a Virginia couple whose daughter, Ivy, learns letters of the alphabet and their sounds at the age of 2, and a Mississippi family that moves to Memphis for better job opportunities as their children, including 7-year-old Fred Jr., hone their reading skills.

Educational experts say children should learn to read and build comprehension skills by the time they're 8 -- the age in which many enter third grade. In Arkansas -- where the rate of third graders ready or exceeding state standards in reading dropped to 32.2% according ACT Aspire test scores -- a third grade student who has not met the reading standard by the start of the 2025-26 school year may not be promoted to fourth grade except "for good cause" under the LEARNS Act signed earlier this year by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Arkansas' Right to Read Act also requires curriculum programs supported by the science of reading, according to the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.

"What we have always wanted was an equal shot at the American dream, a fair chance to make good on the opportunities in this country," Burton said. "For me, education is the key. Education is freedom. If you are free, if you are educated, no one can hold sway over your mind."

Gayla Case, a K-6 music teacher at James Matthews Elementary in the Pine Bluff School District, said her students learn to read as they sing.

"I show videos to my class, and I always make sure the titles are there," Case said. "They can actually read them. Right now, in some of my classes, we're working on 'Bingo' and learning the notes that go with that. When they say 'Buh-Buh-B,' we're all actually looking at a note and highlighting the different words as we go along learning the song. [The documentary] inspires me to do that more and even with the younger ones."

Case's daughter Laura, who attends UAPB, is a student teacher mentored by her mother. Laura Case said her takeaway from "The Right to Read" is to start teaching students at a young age how to read and meet older students where they are so they can improve their skills.

"Technology has been rampant. That's all students know, is technology," Laura Case said. "They're on their phones and computers, and trying to implement that technology into reading is what I think my goal is."

Actor LeVar Burton begins his panel appearance with the Vulcan hand sign for "Live long and prosper," a reference to his days acting on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," following a presentation of the documentary "The Right to Read" Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at the UAPB STEM Conference Center. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

