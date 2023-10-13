Ex-Conway official arrested on sexual assault charge

The former head of Conway's information technology department has been arrested on a sexual assault charge after he was accused of drunkenly groping a man at a bar in August.

Mark “Aaron” Knight, who was also once Conway's deputy mayor, was arrested on a felony second-degree assault charge on Tuesday, Conway police spokeswoman Lacey Kanipe said.

Knight was released on a $25,000 bond Thursday, court records show, on the condition that he does not go anywhere children may be present. The judge also issued a no-contact order between Knight and his accuser Wednesday.

After a trivia team meeting late on Aug. 2 at JJ’s Bar and Grill, Knight invited the accuser to his table and proceeded to rub his leg aggressively, the man told police the day after the incident. The accuser told police Knight “molested my crotch,” according to an affidavit written by Conway police officers.

A witness told police he saw Knight touching the man and putting his hand under his shirt. The man looked stunned, the witness said, and so the witness intervened. The man broke down crying telling the witness about what happened, and then he left the bar.

That witness told police that Knight seemed very drunk and was stumbling around.

A second witness told police that she saw Knight and the accuser at the bar, but that she didn’t realize anything was wrong until the accuser asked her to watch the door while he went to the restroom, because Knight would not leave him alone and he thought Knight was trying to have sex with him.

She also told police that Knight seemed extremely drunk, more drunk than she had ever seen him.

Knight told police he didn’t remember much about the events at the bar that night.

Knight was deputy mayor of Conway from May 2016 until the position was abolished in January 2017, the Log Cabin Democrat reported Thursday, and had been working as head of the city’s information technology department since then.

Conway Human Resources provided Knight’s resignation letter, dated Sept. 12, in which he states he worked for the city for seven years. He makes no mention of the incident at the bar, simply stating that the time had come for him to “explore new horizons in my professional journey.”

Knight worked with UCA’s Alumni Association, the Log Cabin Democrat reported. A July 11, 2022, news release from UCA refers to him as the outgoing president of the association’s board of directors.