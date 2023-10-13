Fayetteville digs out of 5th-set deficit to keep streak alive

FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville climbed out of a fifth-set hole to claim a 3-2 (25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 15-25, 15-12) win over Fort Smith Southside in a clash of 6A-West Conference frontrunners Thursday night.

Senior Regan Harp, a University of Central Arkansas commit, finished with a match-high 26 kills and added 12 digs to help the Lady Bulldogs (21-7, 14-0 6A-West) rally from an 11-8 deficit in the fifth set.

Fayetteville extended its winning streak against in-state opponents to 38 matches, a span of almost three years. Its last loss to an Arkansas opponent was a five-set loss to Springdale Har-Ber on Oct. 19, 2021. The win also clinched the No. 1 seed for Fayetteville from the 6A-West.

Harp’s kill got Fayetteville going on a 4-0 spurt to turn an 11-9 deficit into a 12-11 lead. Southside bounced back to tie it at 12 on a kill from Reyleigh Twist, but Fayetteville responded with three in a row to end it.

Ella Bryan added 10 kills, while Regan Case finished with 10 digs for Fayetteville. Quincy Schaffer dished out a match-high 41 assists. Freshman Izzy Sategna also pitched in four blocks.

Lydia Pitts led the Lady Mavericks (24-5, 12-2) with 20 kills, 21 assists and 15 digs. Gabriela Dupree added 17 kills and 20 digs. Sophia Neihouse added 13 kills and Twist finished with nine. Mileah Neal dished out 22 assists to go with three aces, while Ella Shelby added 17 digs.

Fayetteville Coach Jessica Phelan said the match was a tough one, but her team worked hard to climb out of the early hole.

“I think this was such a hard-fought match both ways and you know the fifth set is always kind of a race to 15,” Phelan said. “You feel like it could go either way and they got the jump on us I thought in set five. I’m proud of the kids of you know deep breathing themselves out of that moment and finding some composure.

“You know, hand it to South-side. That was a great match for both of us. You talk about high-level volleyball and think that’s what both coaches want to see at this point in the season.” Southside Coach Natalie Throneberry said she decided to put setter Mileah Neal, who has been injured lately, back in late in the match and the move helped the Lady Mavericks.

“She’s been having to earn her spot back because Felicity Suggs has gone in and done a fantastic job,” Throneberry said. “We just kind of threw her in to see if it changed momentum, changed the way we played a little bit. And we caught fire at the right time.

“It’s been a while since we’ve come back and won set three and set four. And I could not be more proud of how we came back and fought. I think, the first set, we had our moments. We should have taken that set. Fayetteville played solid defense. They did not make mistakes. Hats off to them for playing steady in that fifth set. We had all the momentum going in. We just played a little bit too cautious.” Fayetteville never trailed in taking the opening set, but scored four of the last five points to take the second set. Harp’s hard shot deep into the corner ended it.

Southside broke from a 20-20 deadlock and scored three of the last four points to earn the win in set three. The Lady Mavericks jumped out to a 8-2 lead in set four and cruised to the win to set up the fifth set.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 3, CLARKSVILLE 0

Chloe Blessing hammered 19 kills and Audrey Pender added 11 to lead the Lady Saints to a 3-0 (25-14, 225-20, 25-16) win over Clarksville on Thursday. Laila Creighton dished out 33 assists and added 10 digs for Shiloh Christian (24-6, 13-0 4A-Northwest). Bella Bonanno also contributed five aces. The Lady Saints play Wednesday during the semifinals of the 4A-Northwest Conference tournament, which takes place at Huntsville.

BENTONVILLE WEST 3, ROGERS 0

Nandhini Praveen contributed 34 assists to go with 10 digs and two aces to lead the Lady Wolverines to a 25-14, 26-24, 26-24 win over the Lady Mounties on Thursday evening.

Olivia Thornton finished with 11 kills and seven digs, while Ava Bennett chipped in 15 digs and four aces. Autumn Jordan also contributed 12 kills and three blocks for West.

Olyvia Hall finished with 24 digs for Rogers, while Macey Tauai added seven kills and a block. Brooklynn Weaver also had six kills and two blocks.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 3, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 0

Brooklyn Ware finished with a double-double with 19 kills and 14 digs to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 25-22, 25-22, 25-14 win over the Lady Bears. Korlynn Hall added 15 kills and Joely Tankerson finished with 20 digs for Har-Ber.