The first part of Arkansas Cinema Society's Filmland festival is in the books.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
FilmScene/Opinion
Filmland festival one of three at the same timeby AL TOPICH Special to the Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:44 a.m.
“We need to talk about … ”: Alexander Skarsgård and Judy Greer play a married couple whose son perpetrates a school shooting in Michael Shannon’s directorial debut, “Eric Larue,” which is screening as part of the Arkansas Cinema Society’s Filmland event.
Print Headline: Filmland festival one of three at the same time
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT