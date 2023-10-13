“We need to talk about … ”: Alexander Skarsgård and Judy Greer play a married couple whose son perpetrates a school shooting in Michael Shannon’s directorial debut, “Eric Larue,” which is screening as part of the Arkansas Cinema Society’s Filmland event.

The first part of Arkansas Cinema Society's Filmland festival is in the books. Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Filmland festival one of three at the same time

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content