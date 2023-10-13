Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests
Pea Ridge
Christopher Casillas, 25, of 11 Mansfield Drive in Bella Vista, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Casillas was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.
Rogers
Phuoc Nguyen, 39, of 718 N. 28th St. in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Nguyen was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.
Springdale
Juan Lopez-Garcia, 39, of 603 Costales Lane in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Lopez-Garcia was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.
Washington County Sheriff's Office
Jarrod Ketcher, 36, of 12441 Slaughter Road in Summers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Ketcher was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.
West Fork
Kane White, 25, of 364 Stockburger Lane in Winslow, was arrested Tuesday in connection with financial identity fraud. White was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.