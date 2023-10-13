Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Pea Ridge

Christopher Casillas, 25, of 11 Mansfield Drive in Bella Vista, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Casillas was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Phuoc Nguyen, 39, of 718 N. 28th St. in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Nguyen was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Juan Lopez-Garcia, 39, of 603 Costales Lane in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Lopez-Garcia was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Jarrod Ketcher, 36, of 12441 Slaughter Road in Summers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Ketcher was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

West Fork

Kane White, 25, of 364 Stockburger Lane in Winslow, was arrested Tuesday in connection with financial identity fraud. White was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.