FTX trial witness cross-examined

NEW YORK -- Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyer struggled through a meandering cross-examination of the FTX founder's former girlfriend Thursday, keeping both the judge and the public guessing as to the defense team's strategy in countering the testimony of the government's key witness.

Caroline Ellison had testified over the two previous days that Bankman-Fried directed her at several times over the years to pull money from FTX customer accounts to fund investments and trading strategies at Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency hedge fund, Alameda Research. Ellison was the chief executive officer of Alameda when it and FTX collapsed in November of last year.

Ellison spent much of her testimony walking the jury through how she repeatedly had to tap into the customer deposits at FTX to solve problems at the hedge fund or at the exchange. FTX deposits would be withdrawn to pay for new investments or political donations, or to hide steep losses on Alameda's balance sheet, she testified. All of this was done at the direction of Bankman-Fried, she said.

Ellison, 28, pleaded guilty to fraud charges in December, when Bankman-Fried was extradited to the United States from the Bahamas. Bankman-Fried, 31, was the majority owner and CEO of FTX until the crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11. He has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges.

Bankman-Fried's lead defense attorney, Mark Cohen, was expected to try to shift the blame for the problems at Alameda to Ellison, following up on his opening statement in the trial where he said Bankman-Fried didn't commit fraud and instead was trying to clean up a mess largely created by his lieutenants.

Cohen, however, seemed to struggle in his questioning of Ellison, failing to knock any holes in her testimony. He repeatedly changed topics and dates of discussion, often seemingly at random.

At one point, Cohen apologized for referencing a wrong document. Another time he paused because he "lost my place."

Several times, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan had to ask Cohen where he was going with his questions or what exactly he was talking about.

"Maybe this is a good time for a break," Cohen said after an hour of his cross-examination of Ellison.

Initially confined to his parents' Palo Alto, Calif., home under terms of a $250 million bond, Bankman-Fried has been jailed since August after Judge Kaplan concluded that he had tried to improperly influence potential witnesses, including Ellison.

The court went into the lunch break on Thursday with Ellison appearing more relaxed than in previous days.

As jurors left the room, she stood up and put both her hands on her hips. This differs from her postures earlier in the week, when she looked more restrained.

After the break, Ellison testified about how she was worried about Alameda's lenders recalling loans in June 2022.

She discussed this period during her testimony on Wednesday, when she talked about preparing seven different spreadsheets under Bankman-Fried's direction that showed Alameda's balance sheet, including its loans to FTX executives and how much it had borrowed from FTX.

"I don't recall if we discussed all of them, I know we discussed some," Ellison said of the seven different spreadsheets on Thursday.

Cohen told Kaplan that his goal was to finish questioning Ellison Thursday, but it could spill over into today. Cohen will then turn to a new topic: The companies' terms of service.

In a letter filed to the court docket during the cross-examination, Bankman-Fried's lawyers told the judge they wanted to cross-examine witnesses about their understanding of FTX's terms of service.

In the letter, Cohen challenged the government's position that the use of FTX funds for Alameda investments constituted theft under U.S. law and said the defense hoped to argue the transfers were permitted under the exchange's customer agreement, which is governed by U.K. law.

Cohen asked Kaplan to reconsider a previous ruling barring expert testimony on the subject by London trial lawyer Lawrence Akka, who intends to testify that, under U.K. law, FTX's terms of service obligated it to honor customer withdrawal requests but didn't constrain it from using the funds for any particular purpose in the interim.

Information for this article was contributed by Ken Sweet and Larry Neumeister of The Associated Press and by Allyson Versprille, Bob Van Voris, Chris Dolmetsch and Yueqi Yang of Bloomberg News (WPNS).