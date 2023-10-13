Sections
FYI Calendar: ‘Wiener or Corgi Takes All’ Saturday in Bella Vista

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO A wiener dog sprints during the Wiener Takes All ÒLittle LeagueÓ Races, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Loch Lomond softball complex in Bella Vista. Hundreds gathered to see the 13th annual Wiener Takes All ÒLittle LeagueÓ Races. Corgis ran in this year's event for the first time. Organizers expected this year's race to net about $30,000 in proceeds, all going to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

Today

"Communion" -- A solo exhibit by artist Carol Dickie, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13-15 and Oct. 20-22, Beaver Lake office of Century 21, 324 Mundell Road, Eureka Springs. Free. caroldickiefineart.com.

Vintage Market Days -- An upscale, vintage-inspired market, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14 & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 15, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5-$10. vintagemarketdays.com.

Art By The Glass -- Embroidering Vintage Photography with Jan Waldon, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30; call for waitlist. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evening for Educators -- "Annie Leibovitz At Work," 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Fully Committed" -- A one-man show starring Christopher Willard, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13-14, Main Stage, 67 N. Main St. in Eureka Springs. $16. reserveeureka.com.

__

Saturday

Farmers & Artisans Market Non-Profit Carnival -- 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith. Free. Email market@chaffeecrossing.com.

"Wiener or Corgi Takes All" -- Dachshund and corgi races, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., softball field at 59 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. Free. bellavista-animalshelter.org.

Author Visit -- And booksigning with Sue Frizzell, 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Super Saturday -- The Kinders, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Photo Walk -- With pro photographers from Bedford Camera & Video, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Hispanic Heritage Month -- With author Alyssa Reynoso-Morris, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Arkansas Bigfoot Conference -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Enola Elementary School in Enola, Ark. $6-$12. Arkansas Primate Evidence Society or Arkansas Bigfoot Conference on Facebook; email Swain at swainstudio@hotmail.com.

Eureka Springs Open Studios -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14-15, all over Eureka Springs. $35 & up. mainstreeteurekasprings.org.

Tarot Basics Class -- With Red Star, 10:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $45. usingart.org.

True Lit -- "The Great Arkansas Pie Book" with Kat Robinson, 11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Meet & Greet -- With Sean Fitzgibbon, author of "What Follows Is True: Crescent Hotel," 12:30 p.m., Bookish in the Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bookishfs.com.

Gallery Conversation -- With Two Friends Books, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Crafts -- Miniature plastic canvas paintings, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crafternoon -- Fall Canvas Tote, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Murder & Mayhem -- A haunted hayride and progressive dinner, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14, 19 or 26, begins at the Bonneville House in Fort Smith. $125. eventbrite.com.

Square Dance & Concert -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Songs From Nashville -- Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$55. fortsmithsymphony.org.

Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience -- 8 p.m. Oct. 14 & 2 p.m. Oct. 15, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $35-$69. waltonartscenter.org.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" -- 10 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. $10. theaud.thundertix.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Print Headline: FYI: An Entertainment Calendar

