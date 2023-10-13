Guns found at Tucker Unit checkpoint, linked to prison guard and ex-inmate

The Arkansas Department of Corrections on Friday fired an employee and arrested a former inmate after, a department Facebook post states, the two brought unauthorized firearms onto prison grounds at the Tucker Unit in Jefferson County.

Calisha Campbell, who worked as a corrections officer, and Marcus Pugh were arrested Friday morning after a search at an employee checkpoint located a gun in Campbell’s purse and a handgun on Pugh’s person, the post states.

The gun found on Pugh had been illegally modified to fire fully automatically, the post states. Pugh faces a charge of possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Campbell originally faced a theft of property charge, but that was dropped after officials confirmed that the gun in her purse was not stolen.

“But she still brought an unauthorized firearm onto ADC property, which you cannot do,” the post states. “Her termination stands.”

The two were also carrying at least $10,400 in cash, the post states. Both were in jail Friday evening, the post states, although officials didn’t say where they were jailed.

“Believe us when we say that we’re not playing,” the Corrections Department post states.