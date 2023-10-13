Highway department announces road closures next week for 30 Crossing project

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the scheduled lane and road closures for next week as part of the 30 Crossing project in Little Rock and North Little Rock.

The closures along Interstate 30 — which consist of day, night time and 24-hour closures — begin Monday.

The daytime lane closures are set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The overnight closures are scheduled for 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Double-lane closures on interstate lanes will be limited to between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Daytime closures:

— The I-30 frontage roads between Sixth and 10th streets in Little Rock will have single-lane closures.

— Cypress Street southbound between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock will have single-lane closure.

— Broadway Street (single-lane closures) between Magnolia and Pine streets in North Little Rock.

— Locust Street northbound between Broadway and Fifth streets and between Curtis Sykes Drive and 17th Street in North Little Rock will have single-lane closures.

Overnight closures:

— I-30 between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock will have single -and double-lane closures and traffic shifts.

— I-30/ I-40 lanes and ramps at the north terminal in North Little Rock will have single- and double-lane closures.

— Cypress Street southbound between Fifth and Broadway streets in North Little Rock will have single-lane closures.

— Broadway Street between Magnolia and Pine streets in North Little Rock will have single-lane closures.

— Locust Street northbound between Curtis Sykes Drive and 17th Street in North Little Rock will have single-lane closures.

24-hour Closures:

— Riverfront Drive westbound between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock will have full closures. Riverfront eastbound will be converted to allow for two-way traffic.

— Broadway Street between North Olive and North Locust streets in North Little Rock will have a full closure through Monday, Oct. 16. Detours will be signed



