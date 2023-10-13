Hogs’ DB commitment talented at many spots





Few if any football prospects in the nation can say they're being recruiting to play five different positions, but University of Arkansas defensive back commitment Ahkhari Johnson can.

Johnson, 5-11, 180 pounds, of Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove, chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from TCU, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Northwestern, Nebraska, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Minnesota, Duke, Kansas State and others in June.

Pleasant Grove Coach Josh Gibson said Texas Tech and Nebraska offered Johnson a scholarship to play running back, while Stanford wanted him to play wide receiver. Other schools have offered him as a safety and a cornerback, while Arkansas State and Texas-San Antonio would like him to play quarterback.

"I'd love to see him play offense at Arkansas, but I know they have him as a DB," Gibson said. "Can't wait to watch him excel there."

Johnson has completed 37 of 47 passes for 720 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing 26 times for 242 yards and 3 touchdowns in the past three games for the 6-0 Hawks this season.

"He is absolutely killing it," said Gibson, who's in his 22nd year of coaching. "He's the best athlete I've ever coached. He has been beyond efficient as a quarterback this year."

For the season, he's connected on 74 of 100 passes for 1,262 yards with 15 touchdowns and 3 interceptions along with 64 rushes for 458 yards and 6 touchdowns. All that comes while sharing the backfield with two other Division I prospects in running backs Kaden McFadden and Jaylen Boardley.

"He's a physical runner, too," Gibson said. "One of the toughest we have, and we have two other DI running backs. He studies the game really hard, too."

He completed 86 of 170 passes for 1,710 yards and 21 touchdowns, and rushed 117 times for 856 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.

Johnson's excellence on the field is matched by his character off the field as evidenced by his 3.92 grade-point average and the way he carries himself, Gibson said.

"He's also one of the best kids I've ever coached," said Gibson, who also noted Johnson is the lone team captain for the season while others are selected by a game-by-game basis. "He's been selected as Citizen of the Month by our teachers as the model student for our high school. I've never heard him say a curse word. Finally, he's humble and other-centered."

He's being recruited by Arkansas secondary coach Deron Wilson and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson. A consensus 3-star recruit, Johnson is rated the No. 22 athlete in the nation by on3.com.

Johnson's support from his family is strong.

"His parents and grandparents are awesome," Gibson said. "They are at every game and a ton of practices. So supportive."

