Happy birthday. It will be like you're in a reverse-reality show where conflict is eased, harmony is seeded, and the challenges play to your strengths.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You've worked on a problem long enough. Now it's time to walk away and let the quiet parts of you have a turn while the rest of you does something else. Brilliant solutions emerge from your subconscious at the most auspicious times.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Even the best memory is slippy-slide when it comes to recalling sensations. They are so of-the-moment that they can never be completely remembered, which is what makes you keep coming back for the real experience.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your actions surprise you. As your priorities announce themselves, you'll realize they are not quite what you thought they were, and you'll examine the logic to understand if it still makes sense given the new way things are rolling.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Time's winged chariot has its own rhythms today and while it feels like you're just along for the ride, the driver is more open to requests than it would seem. State your wish then watch the action adjust to accommodate you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If nothing you're doing is working, consider this an omen -- an invitation to the next exciting adventure. Explore new realms. Take a number of small risks and double down on the ones that pay off.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Just as you've learned not to trust people who say "trust me," you sense that people who talk a lot about their own qualities may not have those they claim to. You'll believe what you notice by yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Cynicism isn't any more insightful, helpful or true than an uplifting contribution, but for some, it's easier to think of the negative side. Go where people are speaking the supportive language of optimism. You'll fit right in.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You will find satisfaction in achievement, though your public-facing reaction will be more centered on who to thank and what you've learned that others can take inspiration from.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You treat people with the warmth you'd give to family and the attention bestowed on honored guests. Your list of favorite people is growing longer and you're making it onto the lists of others too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There is no benefit to drawing attention at this point. Run your business under the radar today and your distractions and hindrances will be few. When you give the opposition nothing to resist, you create ease for yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): One way you know your goal is worthy: Stretching into it will entail a fair number of rejections. If you're not getting rejected enough, you're not aiming high enough.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Social contrivances like dates and events will help you get to know someone, but there's nothing that will teach you more about a person than the work you do together. A joint project makes clear what kind of match you are.