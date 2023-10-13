Austin Garrett Smith, who is being sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services over allegations of misspending welfare money, has filed a separate lawsuit against Gov. Tate Reeves, saying the Republican is trying to protect political allies including a former governor.

Cleotha Abston, 39, who faces charges in the 2022 death of Memphis schoolteacher Eliza Fletcher, who was kidnapped and killed while jogging, will face an April trial in a rape committed a year before the killing, Shelby County Judge Lee Coffee said.

Robert Wallace, a longtime Republican who ran for mayor of Baltimore in 2020 as an independent, announced he was running for the office next year as a Democrat, telling the Baltimore Sun he felt compelled to run when he surveyed the field of candidates.

James Salento Fulgham Jr. was arrested in the killings of Zina Williams and her son Zacchesus Williams in Mississippi after a vehicle that was wanted in connection with the homicides was found in a wooded area near a home where the suspect previously lived, Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun III said.

Todd Pinion, police chief in Decatur, Ala., wrote in a statement that the department gave an inaccurate description of officers' commands in "our initial rush to release information" about a shooting that killed a homeowner involved in a dispute with a tow truck driver.

Joel Bowman, 33, a Tennessee man charged with trying to enter his former Jewish school in Memphis with a gun and firing shots at a contractor who was working there, pleaded innocent and the case is expected to be presented to a grand jury for a formal indictment.

Wesley Shifflett, a former Fairfax County, Va., police officer, was indicted by a special grand jury for involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an unarmed shoplifting suspect outside the Tysons Corner Center shopping mall.

Kaylee Timonet, 17, a senior at Walker, La., High School who lost her position as student government president and the endorsement for college scholarships over a video of her dancing at a post-homecoming party, was reinstated and received an apology from Principal Jason St. Pierre, who announced he was taking a leave of absence.

Kevin Clancy, director of Royal Mint Museum, said coins marking King Charles III's ascension to the throne are a "terrific reflection" of the King's passion for conserving the natural world.