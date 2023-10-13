Is Bieniemy’s offense too pass heavy?





In the season's first five weeks, Washington Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy called pass plays at one of the highest rates in the league. Sometimes, a heavy passing strategy is the byproduct of big deficits or obvious throwing downs. One example: In the loss to the Chicago Bears, Bieniemy called 55 consecutive passes without a designed run -- the most consecutive pass calls for any team since at least 2006, which is as far back as the data goes from Pro Football Focus.

But even in "score-neutral" situations -- when the offense has a win probability between 20% and 80%, excluding the final two minutes of each half, according to the NFL analytics website RBSDM.com -- Bieniemy has still demonstrated a clear preference to pass.

In one view, passing a lot makes sense. Passing is more efficient than running. For a young quarterback such as Sam Howell, more dropbacks mean more experience and more opportunities to learn. It's perhaps the only way to overcome a defense that has allowed 30 or more points every week. And the West Coast system doesn't treat all passes as passes; quick-game passing is really part of the run game.

In another view, passing a lot can appear reckless. More dropbacks mean more opportunities for bad things to happen. Howell leads the NFL in sacks taken (29) and quarterback hits (50), which is on pace to smash the high mark of the past decade, set last season by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (131). Howell has also turned the ball over seven times, tied for second most in the league, and six of them have come either in the red zone or inside Washington's 35-yard line.

So, the question facing Bieniemy, with the team 2-3 and the defense reeling: Are the risks of relentless passing still worth the reward? Is a pass-first approach still the best offense for these Commanders?

If Bieniemy wants to be balanced, it may be difficult Sunday at Atlanta. The Falcons' defense has been dogged against the run under first-year coordinator Ryan Nielsen thanks to a rebuilt line and the additions of safety Jessie Bates III and linebacker Kaden Elliss. Atlanta is forcing offenses to pass and allowing conversions on just 32.8% of third downs, the fifth-best rate in the league.

Over the long weekend, Coach Ron Rivera said he discussed the high passing rate with Bieniemy, but Rivera said he believes the play-calling has a direct correlation to the big deficits.

"We didn't want to have to ... put so much on Sam early," Rivera said. "[Big deficits are] expediting his development, that's for sure, but we don't want that. We want to be balanced, we want to be able to run, use play action and drop-back passing. We want to be able to use those phases of offense as opposed to getting stuck."

Bieniemy will probably continue to pass a lot no matter the score. In the first three quarters of the blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, before the game got out of hand, he called only 12 runs in 37 plays despite averaging 8.1 yards per carry. Afterward, he said it was because he trusted the pass-heavy plan the staff had developed.

"I'm not concerned with numbers," he said. "The only thing that matters is that we're going out there having an impact on the game and doing it the right way. The runs, they come up. Our guys are doing a hell of a job of running the football.

"But in this league, you have to be able to throw it as well," he continued. "You got to have some type of balance on top of that. I got a young quarterback. I want to make sure that young quarterback understands he has a coaching staff that has great confidence and belief and faith in him."

If the defense improves, Bieniemy could get conservative if he believes it would help. In Week 1, Washington got the ball at Arizona's 22-yard line with 4:38 left and a 17-16 lead. Bieniemy could have been aggressive, calling passes in pursuit of a touchdown that probably would have put the Cardinals away. Instead, he showed faith in the defense by running three straight times and kicking the field goal, which ultimately proved to be enough.

Early in the season, several players, including wide receiver Terry McLaurin and tight end Logan Thomas, praised Bieniemy's aggressive play calling. This week, they maintained the struggles haven't diminished their confidence in his vision, including mixing the run and pass.

"The run game's going to come along," Thomas said. "We got a good run game. I'm not worried about it at all. Obviously, it's not optimal, but we'll get there."

No one called out the defense specifically, and McLaurin noted the offense hurts itself with penalties and sacks, but it's clear the team has a thin margin for error.

"We don't want to play catch-up," McLaurin said. "We're a team that, when we stay ahead of the sticks, when we are able to mix in run and pass, we're tough to stop."

In the Bears loss, Howell dropped back 60 times, his highest single-game total in college or the NFL. He said Wednesday he hasn't been overwhelmed, mentally or physically, by the amount of dropbacks.

"The amount of passes we've called has definitely helped me as far as my learning and my progression," Howell said. "There's nothing better than real live game reps."

But after the game, left tackle Charles Leno Jr. expressed concern for the decision to keep Howell in with the game out of reach and the decision to keep throwing. The coaches had done it before, such as at the end of the Buffalo game, and the hits are piling up. Howell has taken six hits in garbage time.

Rivera is betting those extra reps will help, not hurt, Howell - just like he's betting on the defense to improve, which could help Bieniemy's play calling, which could help the whole offense. But until the defense tightens up -- and even if it does, to a great extent -- Bieniemy's plan is clear: Drop back and pass.





Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell looks to pass Oct. 5 during a game against the Chicago Bears in Landover, Md. Howell, a rookie, leads the league in sacks taken (29) and quarterback hits (50), partly due to offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s pass-heavy offensive scheme. (AP/Alex Brandon)





