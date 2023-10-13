Legislative executive committee OKs audit of $19,000 lectern purchase by Sanders’ office





An executive committee of Arkansas lawmakers signed off Thursday on an audit of the purchase of a $19,000 lectern by the governor's office.

The audit, approved by the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee's executive committee, also will need to be voted on by a full committee that will meet today before the investigation can begin.

Sen. Jimmy Hickey Jr., R-Texarkana, requested the audit and told the executive committee on Thursday an investigation was needed because members of the public have questioned the purchase. Blogger Matt Campbell of Blue Hog Report first reported on the lectern's purchase, publishing an invoice for the item on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Records show the governor's office purchased in June a 39-inch custom Falcon Podium and custom travel case from Beckett Events LLC, an events management firm based in Arlington, Va.

Hickey broke down his audit request in three different parts:

A review of the lectern's purchase.

Documents related to significant expenditures on "all matters, involving the Governor or the Governor's office, made confidential" by a recent law passed during September's special session.

That auditors develop procedures for how to review future requests regarding confidential information.

The committee approved all three of Hickey's requests, voting on the matters separately. The Legislative Joint Auditing Committee will likely vote today to approve the audit, which will allow the investigative work to begin. Hickey said the audit will give the public a thorough accounting of the purchase.

Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' office has said the lectern did not cost taxpayers because the Republican Party of Arkansas reimbursed the state for the purchase in September. Emails from state employees show the purchase of the lectern was made June 12 using a state credit card, and that the Republican Party of Arkansas' check reimbursing the state for its cost is dated Sept. 14.

"I am a member of the Republican Party, but if the Republican Party had actually made this purchase themselves then, no sir, we would not be here," Hickey said Thursday. "It's just that a state credit card was used."

On Sunday, Republican Party of Arkansas Chairman Joseph Wood said on KARK's Capitol View that it is normal practice for the GOP to purchase furnishings for the governor's office.

Emails also show that Cassie Cantlon, an administrative service manager at the Department of Transformation and Shared Services, wrote in an email dated Sept. 15 that one of the governor's aides, Laura Hamilton, was told to make a note on the invoice for the lectern that the purchase was to be reimbursed. Cantlon said a check from the Republican Party of Arkansas was attached to the email.

"Laura [Hamilton] was instructed for either our office or herself to make a note on the original invoice that it was 'to be reimbursed,'" Cantlon wrote in the email. "As you can see on the attachment, she made the note. I asked if she wanted to date the note and she stated that she was told not to date it, but to just make the note that the invoice was to be reimbursed."

Sanders has described criticism of the lectern's purchase as a "manufactured controversy."

"The governor welcomes the audit and encourages legislators to complete it without delay," governor's office spokeswoman Alexa Henning said in a statement. "This is nothing more than a manufactured controversy by left wing activists to distract from the bold conservative reforms the legislature has passed and the governor has signed into law and is effectively implementing in Arkansas."

Hickey's audit request also calls for an investigation of significant expenditures of "all matters involving the Governor or the Governor's office, made confidential" by a recent law passed during the September special session that exempted documents related to the governor's security detail from the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

Notably, the law approved during the special session, Act 7, is retroactive to June 1, 2022, something Hickey said has raised questions with members of the public. Arkansas State Police Director Mike Hagar has said the retroactive clause was needed because planning for the protection of Sanders and her family began long before she took office.

Hickey contends having legislative auditors go back and review records that have been retroactively exempted from disclosure would give the governor's office a clean slate.

He also noted the Republican Party's reimbursement for the lectern came on the same day, Sept. 14, that lawmakers adjourned the special session that Sanders had called to amend the Freedom of Information Act to exempt records related to her security detail from disclosure.

"Whether it was a coincidence or whether it was not that, I know that the Senate, we adjourned at 10:02 [a.m.] on the 14th of September ... then I found out this week that reimbursement was done the same day we left out of here," Hickey said Thursday.

In response to Hickey's request for the audit into the purchase of the lectern, Rogers attorney Tom Mars wrote a letter to the Texarkana senator saying he represents a client "with firsthand knowledge" that the governor's office interfered with the Freedom of Information Act request submitted by Campbell.

Legislative audit is a nonpartisan group that provides financial oversight of state and local government institutions. Some audits done by the group are routine, but lawmakers can request specific audits.

Legislative Auditor Roger Norman said auditors have "broad statutory authority to look at anything and everything," which includes subpoena power.

Norman said auditors have the authority to examine the purchase from the vendor's side, but admitted that may be tricky given Beckett Events LLC is located out of state.

"I think calling for an audit is the correct thing to do in that now it will be fully investigated by a body that is nonpartisan as far as audit goes," state Rep. Tippi McCullough, D-Little Rock, said Thursday. "They will be able to look into everything more deeply, and I think in the end it will be more trusted than, you know, people that are out there that aren't involved in the process."

While lawmakers unanimously signed off on an audit into the purchase of the lectern, some executive committee members had reservations about hang-ups regarding Hickey's second point, requesting an audit of spending on "all matters" made confidential by the recent law amending the Freedom of Information Act.

Rep. Grant Hodges, R-Centerton, proposed to table the second part of Hickey's request until the committee's next meeting in November, referring to it as a "fishing expedition."

"So if there is something specific like this lectern or podium, I think I'm happy to vote for something like that," Hodges said. "But just to say we're going to look into anything, see if we find anything else, that to me is not really clear enough and is too broad."

Hodges argued the law passed during the special session had oversight safeguards, requiring Arkansas State Police to issue quarterly reports to lawmakers on how much the agency spends protecting the governor.

Sen. John Payton, R-Wilburn, disagreed with Hodges, citing the governor's call for an expedited review.

"So if the public was concerned with what we did by shielding this confidential information from FOIA, I think it's important we demonstrate that we are willing to do the oversight that we put in the legislation," Payton said.









Sen. Joshua Bryant, R-Rogers, asks a question during a meeting of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee’s Executive Committee at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Thursday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





