Let’s Eat! | Springdale family to resurrect iconic restaurant; local eateries to be featured on popular TV show

It's alive...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Let’s Eat!
Let’s Eat! | Springdale family to resurrect iconic restaurant; local eateries to be featured on popular TV showSpringdale family to resurrect iconic AQ by Benjamin Collins | Today at 1:05 a.m.
A sign advertises an auction March 22 at the former AQ Chicken House restaurant in Springdale. The business was closed after operating since 1947, but the Lundstrum family of Springdale this week announced plans to reopen on the west side of town. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Andy Shupe)
Print Headline: It’ll Be Baaaack!
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT