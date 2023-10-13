Singular or plural?

When we give "kudos" to someone, we are giving praise. Both those words end in an "s" sound, but neither is plural.

We cannot give "a kudo," just as we cannot give "a prai."

Language is tricky.

ETHEL SIMPSON

Fayetteville

Greenberg's wisdom

Thank you for reminding us of the most pragmatic liberal ever to grace your newspaper, in my opinion!

Paul Greenberg was not only super-intelligent, but "wise" in the same way that King Solomon wrote in the Bible.

Could you please reprint more of Mr. Greenberg's sage editorials?

JUDY SMITH

Jacksonville

Republicans confuse

Well, besides their ongoing support for a loser/criminal presidential candidate that lost in 2020 by over 7 million votes, let's review a couple of situations showing how very strange the Republicans have become recently: (A) relentless efforts to prosecute a 2018 gun purchase, and (B) pushing to impeach President Biden, which would make Kamala Harris president before the upcoming 2024 elections.

In example A, Republicans are sponsored by the NRA and apparently have to show guns in commercials, lapel pins and other campaign efforts as part of the sponsorship deal. Now they are up in arms over a gun purchase that was apparently illegal. Maybe their thinking is shifting ... perhaps now is the time to change the laws back to making the purchase of assault weapons and ammo also illegal, given how many school kids and other Americans are dying from mass shootings this year. Most people don't want to get shot.

Example B is even more confusing as my general impression is that Republicans are really afraid of Vice President Harris and have been working to keep her out of the limelight since the election. Perhaps having a minority female president that supports gun control (see A) is in sync with their efforts to hammer someone that buys a gun, but it seems out of step with the MAGA brand to support her ... but maybe it's linked somehow with our governor's own female leadership efforts.

Assuming logic and sanity are part of the MAGA cult of Republicans is throwing me, again. Back to the 19 and Counting show in Georgia.

CLIFF SCOGIN

Fayetteville

Destroying the nation

Matt Gaetz is a nut and he is driving me nuts! Everyone preaches that Congress needs to be bipartisan; Gaetz must think that only applies to others. Kevin McCarthy was on his way to achieving that, but because of the ultra-right wing of his party, he was stymied.

Gaetz has proven that he is more interested in being in front of cameras and promoting himself. Has he never heard the adage "cutting off your nose to spite your face"?

I am so concerned that the ultra wings of both parties are destroying our country. I am a center-right conservative Republican and think I have a little common sense. I wish the mega Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy had a little common sense too so they see the writing on the wall.

BONNIE HOLMES

Little Rock

Examples for us all

Re "Peaceful solutions" in Monday's paper: Kudos to the high school students whose thoughtful words and splendid art were examples for us all. Kudos to their unnamed teachers as well for engaging their students in such positive opportunities to have a public voice.

DANA STEWARD

Sherwood

Racial discrimination

For those who deny that government-approved racial discrimination exists in this country, the Arkansas government along with 15 other states have systematically underfunded their HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) land-grant instituions since 1890. In the last 30 years alone, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff suffered an over $300 million deficit compared to the funding of UA-Fayetteville. What a difference that funding would have made in preparing thousands of Black students to fulfill their potential, to become leaders in their chosen fields. What difference would it have made in sustaining the economy of Pine Bluff?

Over the years, Black GIs were denied the benefits of the GI Bill. Black businesses were denied loans to get off the ground. Black farmers were denied loans and participation in government programs. Black homeowners were denied mortgages. I won't enumerate the number of massacres and destruction of Black communities by whites who felt threatened by their successes and how those same white terrorists were never brought to justice.

It seems most white people don't believe in reparations to the Black community ("I never owned slaves"). They don't think they have any obligation to begin to make a start to correct these inequalities. Many white people feel it only fair that affirmative action is no longer a requirement in higher education. The final example of refusal to take any responsibility in this centuries-old discrimination is that it appears the actual history of it cannot be taught.

SUSAN WESTON

Little Rock

A candidate with wit

What America needs is a presidential candidate who has a sense of wry wit. John F. Kennedy had it. Ronald Reagan had it, although I don't think that much of it was original with him. As an actor, he could deliver it well.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democratic candidate in 2020, has it, but she's not a current candidate. Yet.

JOHN B. WEBSTER

Rogers