Little Rock collision leaves Alexander man dead, 2 hurt

An Alexander man was killed and two more people hurt Monday afternoon in a collision on Asher Avenue in Little Rock, a preliminary fatality report from Little Rock police states.

Christopher Gaylor, 39, died late Monday of injuries suffered around 4:25 p.m. when the Honda he was driving on Asher Avenue collided with the front of a 2014 Ford crossing Asher on Maple Street, according to the report.

Lindsay Prichard, 40, of Little Rock, who was driving the Ford, and an unidentified minor who was a passenger in Prichard's vehicle were injured in the wreck, the report says.

An officer investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.