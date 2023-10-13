LIVE! Music: Fundraisers support Folk School, Maximum Quotient Track Club

Debbie Horton was the only woman to ever play lead guitar for the Man in Black. This weekend she joins him again -- virtually -- at 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday for "Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience" on the Walton Arts Center stage in Fayetteville. Tickets are $35-$69 at waltonartscenter.org.

The show goes on to Mountain Home on Nov. 1 and Little Rock on Nov. 4. Read our feature about Horton and the show at: nwaonline.com/news/2023/oct/08/big-fan-helps-bring-johnny-cash-to-wac-stage-oct/?entertainment-events

ELSEWHERE

Genine Latrice Perez performs the hits of Tina Turner to raise money for the The Maximum Quotient Track Club, following a groundbreaking ceremony for a new training facility for track and field athletes. The concert starts at 8 p.m. today at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Avenue, Fort Smith. Tickets are $20 at stubs.net. Money raised from ticket sales goes directly towards construction costs for the facility.

The New J's, The Chad Marshall Band and The Jeff Horton Band will compete in Ozark Blues Society's annual Bound for Beale Blues Challenge at 7 p.m. Saturday at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. The winning band will travel to Beale Street in January to compete in the 2024 International Blues Challenge. Tickets are $25-$35 at ozarkbluessociety.org.

The Hard Tops play at 6 p.m. then Langhorne Slim and John Craigie perform at 9 p.m. today; Shovels and Rope perform at 8 p.m. Sunday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Folk School of Fayetteville hosts a yard party fundraiser with live music "to put instruments in the hands of music makers" from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the historic Walker Stone House at 207 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. All donations from $5-$1,000 will quality for a matching grant that will benefit this program. folkschooloffayetteville.org.

Buddy Shute & Mark McGee perform from 8 to 10 a.m. and then Brick Fields plays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 14 for Oktoberfest at Chaffee Crossing Farmers Market in Fort Smith.

