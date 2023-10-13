Little Rock synagogue invites all friends of Israel to special prayer service





One week after Hamas's bloody attack on Israel, a Little Rock synagogue tonight is holding what it's calling a Shabbat Service of Solidarity With Our People in the State of Israel.

Members of Congregation B'nai Israel are inviting people of goodwill to join them in prayer.

Participants are asked to wear blue and white, the colors of the Israeli flag. The flags of the U.S. and Israel will both be displayed on the bimah, or raised platform, at the front of the sanctuary.

"We welcome friends of the Jewish community and friends of Israel and friends of humanity to join us in solidarity," its rabbi, Barry Block, said Thursday.

The event will include prayers for peace, as well as prayers for the state of Israel, the Israel Defense Forces and for those held captive.

Little Rock Vice Mayor Kathy Webb is among those who plan to attend.

"I think it's important for people who identify as Christians, like I do, to stand with our friends in the Jewish community, to condemn the terrorism, grieve with them [and] pray with them," she said.

Bishop Laura Merrill of the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church has also accepted an invitation and said she looks forward to being at the service.

"On behalf of peace-loving people in every place, I am stunned and heartbroken over the recent outbreak of violence and war in Israel and Gaza. In this land that is home to the faith traditions of so many of the world's people, the complexity of the years of struggle and now the brutality suffered by innocent civilians is more than we know how to bear," she said in a written statement.

"We pray for courage and wisdom to act for peace, in every way we can, in a way that honors God's love for all people. We hold tight to the vision from Scripture: 'They shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore,'" she said, quoting from Isaiah 2:4.

Block said he appreciates those who are supporting the synagogue with their presence.

"Showing up in support is extremely meaningful. It helps us feel like we're less alone," he said. "I think people do need to understand that their Jewish friends are not OK right now. This feels personal to us."

The savagery that the world witnessed is reminiscent of what Jews faced in earlier times, he said.

"It's a pogrom, like used to happen in Eastern European villages where terrorists came in and attacked and murdered people and abducted them, raped them, wounded them," he said.

He said he's received many encouraging messages over the past week.

"The very first call was on Saturday afternoon from the mayor [Frank Scott Jr.], expressing personal support and personal concern because he knew that I would know people who were directly impacted," Block said.

In a tweet, Scott said the Little Rock Police Department would be "enhancing its security around synagogues and houses of worship citywide," adding, "Little Rock stands in unity with the people of Israel."

Block said he's had additional "outreach and support from Christian clergy, colleagues and other elected officials as well."

The messages of support are appreciated, Arkansas Jewish leaders say.

Rabbi Mark Biller of Little Rock's Synagogue Agudath Achim said Jews make up just two-fifths of 1% of the global population.

"We often feel isolated when persecution and things are happening," he said.

"It's so meaningful for Jewish people when other people reach out to us just to show their solidarity -- to show any kind of understanding," he said. "It makes us know that other human beings are out there, that we're not alone with the pain of the attack."

Biller said he had one such encounter Wednesday outside the University of Arkansas for Medical Services. A stranger spotted his kippah (sometimes called a yarmulke) and made a beeline for him, aware that he was Jewish but knowing nothing more.

"She folded a $100 bill, and then [placed] it into my hands and said, 'Send this to your people. None of us are doing enough to help,'" he said. "I told my friends I felt like I had just been visited by the prophet Elijah. I mean, it was such an astounding experience for me."

Biller said he'll be sending the money to the Israel Emergency Fund, which is providing assistance to survivors and helping pay to bury the dead.

The service tonight at Congregation B'nai Israel, 3700 N. Rodney Parham Road, starts at 6:15, with an Oneg Shabbat time of fellowship at 5:45.



