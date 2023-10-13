McNew chairs state chamber conference

Nancy Lee McNew, vice president of the Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County, was president of the Arkansas Economic Development & Chamber Executives organization and chaired this year's annual conference.

AEDCE is the statewide professional association representing economic developers and chamber executives in Arkansas, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The AEDCE in LIT '23 Conference took place at the Little Rock Marriott Aug. 28-29. There were two days of informative sessions, an AEDCE Awards luncheon featuring Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the keynote speaker, and a State of the State Breakfast featuring keynote speaker Hugh McDonald, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Commerce.

Also during the conference, McNew received a plaque to recognize her term serving as president for AEDCE. Candice Lawrence from the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce presented the gift to McNew.