Measure to purchase Riverdale property for new Central Arkansas Water headquarters pulled from agenda

At the request of the utility's chief executive officer, Central Arkansas Water's board of commissioners on Thursday did not take up a draft resolution meant to authorize the purchase of property in Little Rock's Riverdale neighborhood that had been envisioned as the water utility's next headquarters.

Instead, officials will issue a request for proposals in order to review other possibilities for a new headquarters, CEO Tad Bohannon told commissioners.

The same request for proposals will ask respondents about suggestions or ideas for the current headquarters, he said.

About 100 of Central Arkansas Water's 350 employees work out of the James T. Harvey Administration Building, at 221 E. Capitol Ave. in downtown Little Rock, a spokesperson said recently.

The building was constructed in 1973 and expanded roughly 10 years later.

The draft resolution that was scheduled to receive the board's consideration on Thursday would have authorized the purchase of a 2.79-acre property at 1500 Riverfront Drive for $6.5 million, plus closing costs.

The property owned by the Branch Banking and Trust Company is the site of an approximately 50,000-square-foot office building, according to records of the Pulaski County assessor's office, which last appraised the property at roughly $3.5 million.

Utility officials have entered into a contract for the purchase that is contingent upon the board's approval, the draft resolution said.

During the meeting on Thursday, Bohannon expressed confidence that Linda Smith, the utility's director of sustainability and facilities, had looked at all available options.

Nevertheless, officials would analyze other opportunities through the request for proposals before making any permanent decisions, he said.

Phones had been "ringing off the hook" from various people following a newspaper article about the proposed Riverdale purchase, Bohannon indicated.

Proposals will be due by Nov. 8 for review at the following board meeting on Nov. 16, Bohannon said in response to commissioner Kandi Hughes.

The "study period" allowing the utility to decide whether to go forward with the purchase of theRiverdale building has been extended until Nov. 18, he said.

"We've been thinking about looking at exploring opportunities for about seven years," Bohannon said.

In the past, officials have had conversations about what to do with the current headquarters as well as the two parking lots across the street, he said. The utility has had several buildings under contract previously, Bohannon recalled.

The effort to move was not new, he said. "This has been going on for a very long period of time," Bohannon said. "We've been deliberate."

Part of the conversation from the very beginning has been about "what is the highest and best use for the property that we own," Bohannon said.

During a September board meeting, Smith told commissioners of the current headquarters' issues related to heating and cooling as well as the difficulty of obtaining elevator parts.

A renovation of the East Capitol Avenue building might cost $12 million, according to Smith.

Smith described three options for constructing a new headquarters on utility-owned land -- or land near property owned by the utility -- that were estimated to cost between $13 million to $14 million each, according to the presentation.