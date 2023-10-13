Mornings are good for Bama

FAYETTEVILLE -- Alabama is difficult to beat regardless of the kickoff time considering Coach Nick Saban's 199-28 record in 17 seasons, but the Crimson Tide has taken its domination to another level for morning starts during his tenure.

Saban has a 26-0 record at Alabama in games that kick off at 11:30 a.m. or earlier heading into Saturday's 11 a.m. Central game against Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

"Well, I don't think that any of those games are going to matter in this game, number one," Saban said when asked the keys to winning morning games. "But I think what we try to emphasize with our players is that when your feet hit the ground in the morning, it's going to be early and you've got to be ready to go.

"It happens quick. Pregame meal is early and you've got to be ready to go."

Getting to Milroe

Alabama has allowed 26 sacks this season, the most for any SEC team, including six last week at Texas A&M.

The Arkansas defense has 16 sacks to tie for fifth in the SEC, so given those combined numbers the Razorbacks might be able to get pressure on quarterback Jalen Milroe on Saturday.

"I definitely feel like I'm confident in everyone to get after him," said Arkansas defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, who has 2.5 sacks. 'I'm just looking forward to that, just getting after it with my team."

Chavis' charge

Senior safety Malik Chavis, who is just getting healthy after a hand injury during camp, worked with the starters Wednesday during fastball starts in a defensive backfield that also featured Jayden Johnson and Hudson Clark on the inside and Dwight McGlothern and Lorando Johnson on the outside.

Chavis had one of the more impactful plays on Saturday, dropped Jaxson Dart for an 11-yard sack on a fourth-and-4 play early in the third quarter after Arkansas had pulled within 17-10 on Cam Little's 56-yard field goal.

A fifth-year player from Rison, Chavis has two tackles in two games and could be on the rise in the defensive backfield.

Bumpas honored

Dick Bumpas, a first-team AP All-American defensive tackle in 1970, has been named the Razorbacks' representative for this year's SEC Legends.

Bumpas helped Arkansas to a 9-2 record as a senior in 1970 when he had 53 tackles and was MVP of the Blue-Gray All-Star Game.

After playing as a pro in the CFL for the B.C. Lions and in the WFL for the Memphis Southmen, Bumpas began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Arkansas in 1977. He became an assistant coach at Army in 1978.

Bumpas returned to Arkansas in 1989 as defensive line coach for a Southwest Conference championship team. His other coaching stops included Notre Dame, Tennessee and Kansas State and Air Force.

Bumpas was TCU's defensive coordinator from 2004-14 before retiring. In 38 years, he helped teams win championships in four conferences -- the SEC, SWC, Mountain West and Big 12. Bumpas, 75, is a member of the UA Sports Hall of Honor and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

The SEC Legends will be honored at the 2023 SEC Football "Weekend of Champions" on Dec. 1-2 in Atlanta and will be recognized prior to the SEC Championship Game.

Penalty problem

Arkansas, which had 10 penalties for 70 yards in last week's loss at Ole Miss, wasn't the only team that struggled with pre-snap infractions last week.

Alabama was flagged 14 times for 99 yards during its 26-20 win at Texas A&M last week. The crowd of 108,101 clearly presented problems for Alabama's offense.

"We had nine pre-snap penalties in the game, and I think a lot of those were created by the fact that we had trouble clapping in the game because of the noise," Coach Nick Saban said. "So we went on silent, and when we went on silent, the guard taps the center. And as soon as the guard tapped the center, they'd stem and move the front, which is not illegal.

"It was perfectly a good thing for them to do on their part. And we had numerous times where guys flinched. Because, when you go on silent, there is no snap count."

Arkansas had pre-snap issues in one-score losses at LSU and Ole Miss in recent weeks, much of it caused by defensive movement.

Coach Sam Pittman discussed some of the same stuff as Saban.

"We've just got to keep the noise going [in practice] all the time, I believe," Pittman said. "That might help. ... We've got linebackers flinching, jumping, yelling, moving several different times. I don't know if that is what the rule is intended for, but we've got to practice that like it is the rule and stay in there better."

Added Saban, "One of the advantages of playing offense is you know what the snap count is, so you know when you get off the ball. Well, when it's so noisy and you have to go on silent, you lose that advantage. And if we're going to do that in the future, we obviously need to practice it more so our players don't get spooked by a moving defense."

Saban vs. Arkansas

Alabama Coach Nick Saban is 19-2 against Arkansas, 16-0 with the Crimson Tide and 3-2 at LSU from 2000-04.

The last time the Razorbacks beat a Saban-coached team came in a 21-20 victory at Little Rock in the "Miracle on Markham" game that featured Matt Jones' touchdown pass to DeCori Birmingham in the final seconds.

Series glance

Alabama leads the series by a 25-8 margin, with two other on-field wins vacated by NCAA rules violations in 2005 and 2007, and another game forfeited to Arkansas in 1993.

The Crimson Tide has won 16 in a row, the longest streak for an Arkansas opponent. Prior to the onset of the current streak in 2007, the series was 9-8 in favor of Alabama.

The Tide holds an 11-4 edge in games played at Tuscaloosa, Ala., including a nine-game winning streak. Alabama leads 2-0 in bowl games (Sugar Bowls in 1961 and 1980), 2-0 in Little Rock and 10-4 in Fayetteville.

Tie game

Alabama Coach Nick Saban has been around long enough to have a tie on his remarkable career college record of 290-70-1 at Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama.

Saban's tie came during his first year with the Spartans, a 35-35 deadlock at Purdue in Michigan State's Big Ten opener on Sept. 23, 1995.

Call crew

The ESPN crew assigned to the game will be Dave Pasch on play by play, Dusty Dvoracek with analysis and Tom Luginbill as sideline reporter.

The UA broadcast team has Chuck Barrett, former Arkansas quarterback Quinn Grovey as analyst and former Hog defensive lineman Geno Bell with sideline reports.

Alabama has welcomed back long-time voice Eli Gold on play-by-play after a health hiatus in 2022, with former quarterback Tyler Watts and Christian Miller rounding out the crew.