



Cher says that she did not orchestrate the alleged abduction of her son Elijah Blue Allman, in the wake of kidnapping allegations made by her estranged daughter-in-law in court documents. "[T]hat rumor is not true," the music superstar said Wednesday. The "Believe" singer declined to comment further on the November 2022 allegations but confirmed to People that the private family matter was related to her son's addictions -- which were alluded to in December court documents reviewed last month by the L.A. Times. A representative for Cher, 77, did not immediately respond Wednesday to the L.A. Times' request for comment. The allegations stem from Allman's ongoing divorce proceedings with Marieangela King, the 36-year-old recording artist known as Queeny King whom Allman wed in 2013. Allman, 47, whose father is late rocker Gregg Allman, filed for divorce from King in November 2021. However, during an attempt to reconcile on their anniversary about a year later, King alleged in court documents filed in December that four men came to the New York hotel room where they had been staying and "removed [Allman] from our room." She said she was told by one of the men that they were "hired by [Allman's] mother," referring to Cher, for an alleged intervention. She claimed in the December court documents, which she filed over spousal support payments, that she was "currently unaware" of Allman's well-being or whereabouts. King's attorney, Regina Ratner, told the L.A. Times last month that her client was still concerned for the health and safety of her estranged husband. After the alleged abduction, Allman was taken to a treatment facility and King was not allowed to contact him, the court documents said. He was expected to end his treatment by March and, King stated, had been receiving medical care since August 2022.

Netflix producer Shonda Rhimes has snapped up the rights for "Black Barbie: A Documentary," which chronicles Mattel's 1980 introduction of the first Black doll, bringing some much-needed diversity to the iconic brand. The film, first shown at SXSW earlier this year, was written and directed by filmmaker Lagueria Davis, whose aunt Beulah Mae Mitchell worked at Mattel and was one of three Black women who advocated for the groundbreaking toy. According to the documentary's logline, "Black Barbie" examines "the importance of representation and how dolls can be crucial to the formation of identity and imagination." Cultural commentators, historians and consumers also weigh in on the impact of the doll. Mitchell and other Black women share their own stories of not seeing themselves represented, and how Black Barbie's arrival affected them. "Telling Black Barbie's story has been such a personal journey and it warms my heart to celebrate the legacy of my aunt Beulah Mae Mitchell, Kitty Black Perkins and Stacey McBride Irby in our film," Davis said in a statement about the documentary's acquisition. "We couldn't have asked for better collaborators than Shondaland and Netflix to bring this story to the world."









Shonda Rhimes arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Regency Village Theatre. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)





