Osceola plant opens electrical steel line

Officials with the United States Steel Corporation celebrated the opening of a new electrical steel production line at its Big River Steel facility in Osceola on Thursday.

The line "has the capacity to produce more tons of NGO [non-grain oriented] electrical steel per year in the United States than any other domestic steelmaker," the company said in a news release.

The steelmaker said the new line is an example of U.S. Steel's plan as it "expands its portfolio of products needed to serve growing markets and help customers meet their sustainability goals," the release said.

Production of electrical steel puts U.S. Steel in position to be a supplier for the growing electric vehicle market, the news release said.

"The American manufacturing renaissance continues in Osceola today, thanks to the innovative minds and hard work of our employees," said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. "This investment will enable us to serve our customers as they address growing markets, like electric vehicles, with the knowledge that the steel they are receiving is not only sustainable, but also mined, melted and made in America."

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Florida's citrus crop expected to improve

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The forecast for Florida citrus, the state's signature crop, is expected to improve in the upcoming season compared with last year when twin hurricanes battered the state at the start of the citrus season, according to estimates released Thursday.

Florida is expected to produce 20.5 million boxes of oranges during the upcoming season, up from 15.8 million boxes last season, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Florida growers are expected to harvest 1.9 million boxes of grapefruit during the 2023-2024 season, which lasts through next spring, up from 1.8 million boxes last season.

The production of tangerines and mandarins also was forecast to be up, going from 480,000 boxes last season to an expected 500,000 boxes in the upcoming season.

Florida had been the leading producer of oranges in the U.S. until last season when the state was battered by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole and California surpassed the Florida's production.

-- The Associated Press

Index sits at 839.46 after drop of 11.67

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 839.46, down 11.67.

"Stocks closed lower as a CPI report for September above expectations dampened investor's risk appetite ahead of quarterly earnings season kicking off in earnest [today]," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.