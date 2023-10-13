NFL Week 6 Odds and Best Bets

Sunday is just around the corner and that means it is the perfect time to enter SI Sportsbooks Perfect 10 contest for the chance to win $10,000.

Our experts are 23-16 for the season.

Below are our best bets for Week 6 of the NFL season.

Gilberto Manzano (4-1): 49ers -5.5:

After taking my first loss last week, I'll take the mighty 49ers to get back on track. Four out of their first five wins have been by 18 points or more. Now they get the Browns who don't have Nick Chubb and will probably start a backup quarterback. I usually avoid taking road favorites, but these 49ers seem determined to crush all their opponents.

Matt Verderame (4-1): Seahawks +2.5

Seattle is the better team at the moment. The Seahawks are also coming off their bye week after a dominant performance against the Giants. Of course, the big question is whether Joe Burrow is back, or if they just beat the Cardinals. The thought here? Cincinnati needed an early pick-six and a late fourth-down stop to pull away. Dont buy the hype yet.

Craig Ellenport (4-1): Falcons -2.5

Im not ready to declare the Falcons a playoff team, but I certainly expect them to beat the Commanders by more than a field goal at home. Atlanta is 3-0 at home this season and their only two losses were on the road against good teams (Jaguars and Lions). More importantly, lets not forget that Washingtons defense is a sieve. The Commanders have allowed an average of 36 points over the last four games, including 33 to Denver and 40 just last week to the Bears. Dare I say it, but Im putting my faith i Desmond Ridder to light it up.

Bill Enright (4-1): Jaguars -3.5

After a two-week stint in London, the Jags are back home in sunny Florida, where theyll take on the Colts in an AFC South rivalry. Jacksonville was a preseason favorite to win their division but surprisingly the Colts are tied with them for the AFC South lead with both clubs coming into Week 6 with a 3-2 record. The Colts wont have rookie sensation Anthony Richardson under-center and instead the Jags will face Gardner Minshew. After seeing Jacksonville slow down Josh Allen and the Bills last week, I have restored confidence in Doug Pedersons squad and expect them to easily cover the 3.5-point spread. Jaguars -3.5, book it for your Perfect 10 pick!

Kyle Wood (3-1): 49ers -5.5

No team has looked better than the 49ers through five weeks. They lead the NFL in point differential (+99), rank second in scoring average (33.4 points per game) and are first in points allowed (13.4). Few teams have looked worse than the Browns did two weeks ago in a 28–3 loss to the Ravens without Deshaun Watson, who is out again this week. Cleveland still has a stout defense and will trot out PJ Walker in favor of rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson this Sunday, but San Francisco has steamrolled its way through its early-season schedule, winning every game by at least a touchdown. Look for that streak to continue in Week 6.

After George Kittle and the 49ers destroyed Dallas last week, they face a Browns team without its starting quarterback and running back. Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

Michael Fabiano (2-3): 49ers -5.5

This line was set before we knew Deshaun Watson was out. Its nearly doubled since then, but Perfect 10 players get the benefit of the original line! The Niners are the best team in football, and theyre coming off an absolute blasting of my beloved Cowboys. This could be a letdown week, sure, and the Browns defense is one of the best in the league. Still, backup quarterback PJ Walker will be starting in place of an injured Watson and with Nick Chubb out for the season, I cant see the Niners losing this game. I think theyll cover by at least a touchdown in this interconference battle.

Jen Piacenti (1-4): 49ers -5.5

We saw the Niners spank the Cowboys in primetime last Sunday, and I dont see how they dont win vs. Cleveland by at least a touchdown. Sure, the Browns offense is stout, but then again, so was Dallas until they met up with San Francisco. Add to that the fact that backup PJ Walker will start for the Browns – who are still playing without Nick Chubb– and its hard not to back the red and gold, even as a Cowboys fan.

Conor Orr (1-4): Panthers +13.5

Take this for what its worth: Ejiro Evero, the Panthers defensive coordinator, is steeped in the Shanahan and McVay world, and worked in Denver with Nathaniel Hackett, who was adopted into the system via Matt LaFleur. Im not saying hes going to shut Mike McDaniel down, but could he slow the Dolphins down enough to keep this game within 13 points? I think so. I think Bryce Youngs subtle progress also shines in this one.

