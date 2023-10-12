NFL Week 6 Player Props to Target: Raheem Mostert Makes the Most of His Chances

Week 6 is upon us, and its time to check in on some early player prop values at SI Sportsbook.

This week Ive found three receivers that I like to exceed their props, as well as a running back and a tight end that should see more opportunity due to recent injuries.

Keep checking back in at SI Sportsbook all weekend as more and more player markets will open up!

Here are the markets I am targeting today:

DeAndre Hopkins over 3.5 receptions (-130)

Hopkins saw 11 targets last week and he caught eight of them for 140 yards. The veteran had been dealing with a mild high-ankle sprain since Week 1 (the last time he saw double-digit targets), but he looked every bit the alpha again on Sunday. With second-year receiver Treylon Burks officially not traveling with the team, this is my favorite player prop for the early contest across the pond -- especially with the Titans expected to be playing catch up.

Raheem Mostert over 69.5 rushing yards (-125)

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

With DeVon Achane hitting the IR, this backfield belongs to Mostert again -- even if Jeff Wilson Jr. returns to play. Mostert has been excellent as a runner this year, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt, while the Panthers have allowed the third-most rushing yards this year for an average of 128 yards per game to running backs. Theyve also allowed 5.2 yards per carry. Game script also works in Mosterts favor, as SI Sportsbook has the Dolphins favored by 13.5

View the original article to see embedded media.

Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook in Colorado, Michigan and Virginia Readers:

View the original article to see embedded media.

Bet $5 on DraftKings and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states

T.J. Hockenson over 5.5 receptions (-118)

Hock is averaging eight targets and six catches per game this season. With no Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins should be targeting his tight end vs. a Bears defense that has allowed a league-worst 85% catch-rate to opposing tight ends. Hockenson has had six or more catches in three of five games played this season.

DJ Moore over 58.5 receiving yards (-125)

Justin Fields only has eyes for Moore -- and thats just fine with us. Moore is responsible for 47% of the teams receiving yards this season, and hes racked up 19 catches, 361 yards and four touchdowns across just the last two weeks of play. This week, he faces a Vikings secondary that has allowed the most receiving yards to wideouts this season.

Josh Downs over 42.5 receiving yards (-120)

Im betting on the Colts slot receiver for multiple reasons this Sunday. First, Downs has been targeted at a significantly higher rate when Gardner Minshew is starting. Second, he is the highest-graded Colts receiver per PFF, and he caught six passes for 97 yards to lead the team last weekend. Third, the Jaguars have been incredibly generous vs. slot receivers this season.

Related: NFL DFS Week 6: Spend Up for Elite Receivers

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.