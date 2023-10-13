Nichols, Gipson nab Overall titles





Anna Kate Nichols has lost count of the number of times she's played golf at Little Rock's Pleasant Valley Country Club.

Thursday afternoon, on what she calls her home course, all that experience came in handy as the Pulaski Academy senior birdied five holes in a row down the stretch to win her second Overall girls championship.

"I know the course obviously pretty well and know the greens well ,which is definitely an advantage out here when they're rolling pretty fast," Nichols said.

Nichols shot a 3-under 69 to beat Conway's Yinyoe Yang by three strokes.

She birdied the 12th through 16th holes to create a lead over Yang, who made the turn at 1-under.

"I just started hitting good shots and making putts, so that was ultimately what turned me around," Nichols said.

Nichols also won the Overall championship last year as a junior at Pleasant Valley.

"It's a lot more bittersweet [this year]," Nichols said. "It's my last time out here. I also played better this year, so that's exciting. Overall, it's just a really fun day."

On the boys side, West Side Greers Ferry's Max Gipson took home the Overall championship, defeating Episcopal Collegiate's Jackson McLaughlin on the second playoff hole.

The junior finished in a three-way tie with McLaughlin and Little Rock Catholic's Adam Squires with a 4-under 68 after 18 holes.

On the first playoff hole, Gipson and McLaughlin shot par, while Squires missed a putt to place third.

On the second hole, Gipson's tee shot landed roughly 10 feet past the cup on the 182-yard par-3 second hole. McLaughlin's tee shot bounced off the short-side hill and into the water. He finished with a double-bogey, while Gipson birdied.

"It's pretty much picture-perfect," Gipson said of his tee shot on the second playoff hole. "It's exactly the shot I wanted to hit, and I pulled it off.

"I've been in playoffs before. I was obviously nervous, but I knew if I could shoot even and par everything, I was going to eventually win."

Gipson credited his personal coach, Stan Lee, for much of his success during Thursday's tournament. Lee is a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame who won three high school state championships himself and spent 1976-80 on the PGA Tour.

"We started working about three years ago," Gipson said. "It's been sloppy, it's been good, it's been all over the board. The work we've put in, it's really unbelievable how much he's changed my golf game and got me to where I am today. Two weeks ago, I wasn't hitting the ball well and didn't have much confidence. I got with him and we made a couple swing changes, and it changed everything."

State Overall results

Thursdays results from the state high school Overall golf tournament at Little Rocks Pleasant Valley Country (Par 72, 7,103 yards):

Boys

1. Max Gipson, West Side Greers Ferry;68

2. Jackson McLaughlin, Episcopal Collegiate;68

3. Adam Squires, LR Catholic;68

4. Willie Gordon, HS Lakeside;69

5. Paxton Lane, Benton;73

T-6. Gabe Hauslauer, Cabot;74

T-6. Cole Kirby, Brookland;74

8. Cobey Riddle, Trumann;75

9. Brooks Vangilder, Marmaduke;76

10. Cohen Kinnard, Rogers;77

11. Luke Kilough, Searcy;78

T-12. Rex Farmer, Manila;80

T-12. Jacob Katz, Episcopal Collegiate;80

14. Easton Griffin, Cedar Ridge;81

15. Landon Sawyer, Magnolia;84

16. Cade Griffin, Cedar Ridge;87

17. Braden Williams, Viola;89

18. Jackson Welch, Armorel;99

Girls

1. Anna Kate Nichols, Pulaski Academy;69

2. Yinyoe Yang, Conway;72

3. Susanna Manns, Russellville;76

4. Charlie Whorton, Springdale Har-Ber;78

5. Chloe Freville, Mount St. Mary;79

T-6. Tori Milton, Crossett;82

T-6. Dakota Redman, Brookland;82

8. Bella Frisby, Parkers Chapel;83

9. Isabella Curtis, Baptist Prep;91

T-10. Macy Cooper, Russellville;94

T-10. Annie Rush, Melbourne;94

12. Addy Morrison, Ouachita;96

13. Neci Hill, DeWitt;98

14. Cadee Glasgow, Horatio;99

15. Chloe McSpadden, Russellville;100

16. Lollie Parker, West Side Greers Ferry;106

17. Lainee Gentry, West Side Greers Ferry;108

18. Emerson Speight, Armorel;119





Max Gipson





