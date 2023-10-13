MOTOR SPORTS

Larson passes Indy test

Kyle Larson looked like a natural turning his first laps in an IndyCar. Then he hopped on a plane and continued his quest for a second NASCAR championship. The 31-year-old Californian took a brief respite from his NASCAR playoff chase Thursday with a neatly timed stopover in Indianapolis so he could pass his Indianapolis 500 rookie test, posting a fast lap of 217.898 mph on a 72-lap practice session before jetting off to Las Vegas. It gave Larson a brief glimpse into what it will feel like to run a Memorial Day "double" at Indy and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, N.C. "So I did look at a wall one time thinking, 'Man, that would hurt if I hit it,' so things are obviously happening quickly," he said afterward. "I think the sensation is probably more when you get around other cars and probably when you're in qualifying trim. I think that's when it's going to be crazy." Larson's attempt at completing 1,100 miles of racing on May 26 may seem even crazier. But for the fearless 2021 Cup champ, it is just another goal for one of the busiest top-tier drivers in motor sports. At Indy, Larson has usually fared well. He started his career at the Brickyard 400 with three straight top-10s on the historic 2.5-mile oval, then added two more top-10s in the past three years on the track's newer road course. In 2021, he even won on the dirt track, located in the infield near the third turn. But Thursday marked the first time he had taken an IndyCar around the oval, and it was different. The toughest part for Larson was slowing enough to pass each of three phases. Rookies must turn 10 laps between 205 and 210 mph, 15 laps between 210 and 215 and 15 more faster than 215. "When you're running more throttle, it's easier to kind of hit your target," Larson said. "So the slower the speed, it was just kind of hard for me to figure out my timing. Like I would roll out and want to run wide open through one and two."

GOLF

Rahm in position

Jon Rahm got off to a solid start in his attempt to surpass Seve Ballesteros by winning a fourth Spanish Open title, shooting 4-under 67 to sit four shots off the lead after Thursday's first round in Madrid. Matthieu Pavon was at the top of the leaderboard after a 63 at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid that included seven birdies, an eagle and a bogey. Wil Besseling was one shot back in second place, while Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Pedro Figueiredo and Eddie Pepperell were another stroke behind in a tie for third. Among those at 5 under were Marcel Siem and Shubhankar Sharma. Rahm's round, his first since helping Europe win the Ryder Cup two weeks ago, included five birdies and a bogey. "It's a good score," Rahm said. "You can't win it on the first day, but I've put myself in a good position."

Pair lead in Shanghai

Maja Stark and Wichanee Meechai each shot 6-under 66 on Thursday to take a two-stroke first-round lead at the LPGA Shanghai event in the tour's return to China after the covid-19 pandemic. Stark birdied four of her first six holes on the Qizhong Garden Golf Club course. Meechai overcame a first-hole bogey and finished strongly with a pair of birdies. Americans Danielle Kang, Lauren Coughlin and Alison Lee and Chinese players Cai Danlin and Li Shuying were in a group at 68 and in a 10-way tie for third. Maria Fassi (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 6-over 78.

FOOTBALL

NW State player killed

A Northwestern (La.) State University football player was shot and killed early Thursday near an apartment complex not far from campus in Natchitoches, police said. Ronald Caldwell, a 21-year-old junior from Austin, Texas, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds by Natchitoches police officers who responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a report of a shooting. The coroner's office pronounced Caldwell dead at the scene. No arrests have been made, said Cpl. John Greely, a spokesperson for the department. The school canceled Saturday's football game at Nicholls State as a result of the shooting. Decisions regarding future football games will be made as the season progresses, the school said. "The Northwestern State family has suffered a tremendous loss," Coach Brad Laird said in a statement. "Ronnie Caldwell was a young man who had a bright future ahead of him on or off the football field. He was our voice in the locker room. When Ronnie spoke, others listened. The respect our football team had for Ronnie was evident." Caldwell played safety for the Demons after transferring from Tyler (Texas) Junior College following the 2021 football season. In 2022, he appeared in all 11 games, starting 10, and finished seventh on the team in tackles.

BASKETBALL

Sky hire new coach

The Chicago Sky announced they have hired Naismith Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon as the team's coach Thursday. The Sky, who won the 2021 WNBA championship, were searching for a new coach since James Wade left in the middle of the season to take an assistant job with the NBA's Toronto Raptors. Chicago announced at the end of the season, after it was eliminated from the playoffs by the Las Vegas Aces, that interim coach Emre Vatanseyer wouldn't return. Weatherspoon returns to the WNBA after working with the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans since 2019. She first was a player development coach and then an assistant starting in 2020. The team released her this past June. Weatherspoon had a stellar playing career with the New York Liberty, earning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year honors in each the league's first two years. She led the Liberty to the Finals four times, the last time in 2002.

TRACK & FIELD

Ex-NCAA champ suspended

Four-time NCAA champion sprinter Divine Oduduru received a six-year ban for his role in a case first pursued by U.S. authorities under a law designed to combat widespread doping schemes across the globe. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track and field, said Thursday a disciplinary panel had found the Nigerian sprinter guilty of possession and use or attempted use of multiple prohibited substances in the leadup to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The AIU said there were aggravated circumstances that called for adding two years to the original four-year ban. The ban for the 27-year-old runs through February 2029. The case stemmed from a criminal investigation into "naturopathic" therapist Eric Lira, who earlier this year became the first person to plead guilty under the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, which was enacted to pursue widespread doping crimes. At Texas Tech, Oduduru swept the 100 and 200 meters at NCAA championships in 2019. He won the 200 in 2018 and the 200 at the NCAA indoor championships the same year. He has competed at the past two Olympics but failed to make a final.