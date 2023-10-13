Ordinance setting landscape requirements on new developments in Gentry moves ahead

GENTRY -- New developments in the city could soon be facing landscaping requirements.

The City Council on Oct. 2 passed on its first reading a proposed ordinance that will add landscaping requirements to new developments within the city. The council chose to pass the proposed ordinance on its first reading rather than suspending the rules and passing it on three readings with a single vote to allow residents and contractors an opportunity to review it and weigh in on its requirements.

Concerns raised by council members included questions related to the enforcement of the ordinance and who would be responsible for enforcement should it be adopted.

Council members were given a copy of the proposed ordinance for review in September and tabled it until the Oct. 2 meeting.

The proposed ordinance would require developers to plant shade trees and street trees and, where possible, preserve existing trees. The ordinance also includes requirements for buffers and ground cover.

In other business, the council approved negotiating a contract with Garver to do a water-rate study for the city. Garver is currently working on a study of the city's wastewater system and also was used for the construction of the city's new water tower along Y-City Road.

The city is required by Act 605 to complete a water rate study by 2026 and every five years thereafter.

Mayor Kevin Johnston reported back to the city on a pilot program established in April and set to sunset at the end of the year, allowing the city to pay overtime to employees called upon to work extra hours in cases of emergency operations rather than requiring the employees to take comp time since that often prevents the city from completing scheduled projects during the warmer months. The April resolution was amended to allow city employees called upon to clear snow and ice from city streets and sidewalks following the snow and ice storm at the end of January to receive overtime pay rather than taking comp time.

With the pilot program set to sunset, a resolution will be drafted and brought back to the council in November to add the provision to the employee handbook and allow the city to pay overtime rather than requiring employees to take comp time for overtime work related to declared emergencies such as major snow events or other disasters.