100 years ago

Oct. 13, 1923

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two local youths, charged with white slavery, are lodged in jail at Tulsa, Okla., and Sheriff Sam Guinn left today for the Oklahoma town to return them to Fayetteville. The men ... are alleged to have taken two girls into Oklahoma, one a Fayetteville girl, one living in the country north of Fayetteville. The girls were also taken into custody. Federal charges of violation of the Mann act may be brought against them, but a trial in the circuit court here under the state laws also will be held.

50 years ago

Oct. 13, 1973

OSCEOLA -- Eleven men escaped Friday morning from the Mississippi County Jail, and 10 of them remained at large despite a massive search by local authorities and State Police. They escaped at 4:15 a.m. by cutting through bars on a window, State Police said. Elmer Lee Jr. was apprehended by State Police near the jail shortly after the escape, authorities said. ... None of the men were believed carrying weapons, but authorities said they should be considered armed and dangerous.

25 years ago

Oct. 13, 1998

An explosion rocked a North Little Rock public housing complex Monday night, blowing out an apartment's windows and knocking two residents out the door after natural gas from a cracked line filled the unit, firefighters said. Fire Capt. Bill Rhoades said workers in the Silver City Courts complex at 19th and Allen streets accidentally cracked a natural gas line, causing the fumes to seep from the ground into Nancy Johnson's apartment. When Johnson came home, Rhoades said, she opened the doors, allowing enough oxygen to get to the pilot lights of her stove to cause an explosion. Johnson said she could smell gas when she came home about 6:50 p.m. "When I opened the door, the explosion pushed me completely out of the apartment," she said, knocking her out the back door while throwing her daughter out the front.

10 years ago

Oct. 13, 2013

FBI agents Friday arrested a Jacksonville man accused of tearing down power and transmission lines and setting fire to an electrical switching station. Jason Woodring, 37, was charged with destruction of an energy facility after he admitted to downing power lines in Cabot, setting fire to a Scott switching station and tearing down transmission lines near his Jacksonville home, according to a federal criminal complaint. FBI agents began investigating Aug. 21 when Entergy learned a power line was toppled near a railroad track near 2005 Bill Foster Memorial Highway in Cabot. Businesses and homeowners in the area lost power about 3:30 a.m., and about 30 minutes later, a train struck the power line on the railroad tracks and broke it, the complaint states. A vandal had climbed a 100-foot tall support tower and had torn a shackle that holds up the power line, causing it to fall onto the tracks, the complaint states.