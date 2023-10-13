PB event puts focus on culinary tourism

The Delta Food-Expo and Cultural Summit brought together farmers, chefs, restaurant owners and culinary enthusiasts in an effort to build culinary tourism in Pine Bluff.

Held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center on Sept. 28-29, various guest speakers took the stage in a strategy discussion designed to get the buy-in from key stakeholders and civic leaders on pursuing culinary tourism as an economic development for the area.

Hosted by Michael McCray, Esq., cultural development specialist with Pine Bluff's Department of Economic & Community Development, the all-day event featured educational topics to spearhead the Delta culinary movement.

"Our goal is for Pine Bluff to become a cultural and culinary tourism destination," said McCray.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington welcomed the event that morning and recognized Chef Jamie McAfee Day for his lifetime of service developing and providing culinary arts training in Arkansas.

McAfee, executive chef and food and beverage director of the Pine Bluff Country Club, was presented with a proclamation from Washington as one of the leaders in the culinary scene in the state. McAfee is also a culinary professor and was recently recognized as the 2023 Proprietor of the Year.

Council member LaTisha Brunson shared her efforts to eliminate the food desert in Ward 1 by securing an Oasis Fresh Market.

"We don't have a grocery store in Ward 1," said Brunson, adding she is making an effort and mission to secure a grocery store. "Hope is being restored. Change is coming, and what we lost, we will gain greater."

Collaborative efforts were shared between the Economic & Community Development Department and the Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission for harnessing tourism development as an economic and community development strategy. According to the presentation culinary tourism is a significant driver for workforce training, small business development, combating hunger, foodways, food and nutrition deserts.

"Nearly one-third of cultural and heritage tourism is food," said McCray.

Suzette Goldmon, program coordinator for hospitality and tourism development at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, discussed the academic perspective for the program, and exposing students to the culinary and hospitality experience around the world. Goldmon said engaging in the community and exposing her students to culinary arts outside of the state are important.

"We have plenty of programs. We just need someone to implement them in our community," said Goldmon, adding some programs have started already.

Programs such as cooking fresh foods from the garden and teaching youth and children how to prepare them.

Tourism director Jimmy Cunningham Jr. explained the Delta Rhythm and Blues Bayou Cultural District Plan. With such a rich music history in Pine Bluff, Cunningham said there was no widespread recognition. Referring to the Chitlin' Circuit, where performers would travel through the Delta, Cunningham said Pine Bluff featured artists like Little Richard, James Brown and Bobby "Blue" Bland to name a few.

"Foodways, music ways, a culture, you can't buy a story," said Carlton Saffa of Saracen Casino Resort. Saffa believes that supporting cultural and heritage tourism is an essential strategy for Pine Bluff because the Arkansas Delta is unique.

"Let's build what we got to build to get that story out there. We got us a story and it's a good one," he said.

Other highlights from the summit included Chef Jinnings Burrus, who pitched the establishment of a "USDA Culinary Center of Excellence" for the Delta at UAPB to rival Brightwater in northwest Arkansas and UA-Pulaski Technical College in Little Rock.

Chef Todd Gold of Saracen Casino Resort stated he was open to sourcing local produce, including that from Black farmers, for their restaurants. That produced a possible vendor relationship with Haynie Farms for rice.

"If successful, the National Black Growers Council could be an additional source of local produce for Saracen Casino Resort," said McCray.

Trudy Redus of Pine Bluff Parks & Recreation Department believed that the James Beard Award-winning Green City Market model may be a strategy to revitalize the local farmers market for Pine Bluff.

Redus, who was the director of the Farmer's Market in Pine Bluff years ago, remembers how successful they were and how local farmers helped sustain the community. She said what was once filled with 20 to 25 farmers at the farmers market is now down to four.

According to McCray local community gardens and urban growers agree that the Green City Market model will be a great model for Pine Bluff to follow. The GCM is a partnership between a sustainable farmers market, urban/community gardens, and the local zoo in Chicago.

Key Fletcher, National Accreditation Commissioner for the American Alliance for Museums, shared information, resources, and strategies to build and develop local historic sites, museums, and science and nature sites. Chef Brandon Chrostowski shared this information with community leaders, including Pine Bluff NAACP President Ivan Whitfield and the Prison Reentry Committee.

"I invited Chef Brandon Chrostowski to speak because of his desire to develop culinary tourism and address Pine Bluff's high prison reentry population," said McCray.

Other panelists' subjects included farming cooperatives, local growers and produce distributors.

McCray said the summit's goals were to:

Educate the community about the value culinary tourism plays in cultural and heritage tourism.

Create a shared vision around marketing and promoting Delta foods, food systems, and foodways.

Foster a deeper relationship between restaurants/chefs and local growers and producers.

Develop a sustainable Delta farmers market and model restaurant buyer (for example, Saracen Casino Resort).

Generate positive exposure for Delta foodways, cultural sites, artifacts, and narratives.

"I want to thank everyone who participated in the Delta Food-Expo and Cultural Summit and those who could not attend but supported our efforts," he said.

"I believe this event was an overall success. We brought the right people together and planted a seed that we must all work together to cultivate the harvest."