Pea Ridge rezoning request stalls due to easement concerns

PEA RIDGE -- Lack of appropriate easements to two parcels at 1910 Slack St. caused the request to rezone the land from agricultural to residential to be tabled.

Discussion at the Planning Commission meeting Oct. 3 revealed that there are not proper easements for a multifamily residential project.

Daniel Friede with Expedient Civil Engineering presented the request to rezone the area. He said the developer wanted to build two- to three-story apartments -- "as many as this density would allow."

Planner Carolyne Wendel said the requested zone would allow up to 270 units on 10 acres.

Friede said there is a 40-foot access easement and said water and sewer are available along Slack Street "that can be extended."

Chairman Al Fowler asked if there were options for access if the 40-foot easement is not owned by the developer.

"You're probably asking questions out of order," Fowler said. "It's inevitable that access has bearing on the question at hand today."

Scott Jacobs said he owns the land on which the easement lies.

Scott Metz said the access is his private lane. He said the property is two lots of a subdivision comprised of 5-acre lots.

"Has the requester done any sort of due diligence, access, easements, deed restrictions?" Wendel asked.

"Not that I'm aware of," Friede said.

Planner Michael Wilhem said a project of that size would require two means of access and one 40-foot access would not meet that requirement.

Friede was told that if the request is denied, there would be six months before the request could be presented again. Friede said he'd like to table the request, which must be readdressed at the November meeting.