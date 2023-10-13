Sections
‘Radium Girls,’ based on true story, on stage at Don Tyson School in Springdale

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Allyson Offenbacker is Nancy Jane Harlan, Sarah Karp is Grace Fryer, Brian Pittman is Edward Markley, Charles Merryman is Charlie Lee, and Dani Henley is Jack Youngwood in the Don Tyson School of Innovation production of “Radium Girls.” (Courtesy Photo/Seth Biazo)

FAQ

'Radium Girls'

WHAT -- In 1926, radium was a miracle cure, Madame Curie an international celebrity, and luminous watches the latest rage -- until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease. Inspired by a true story, "Radium Girls" by D.W. Gregory traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court.

WHO -- Theatre students at the Don Tyson School of Innovation

WHEN -- 6:30 p.m. today and Saturday; doors open at 6 p.m.

WHERE -- Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center, Don Tyson School of Innovation, 2667 Hylton Road in Springdale

COST -- $5-$10 at the door (cash/check/card) or online at soipac.ludus.com

INFO -- Email kcohea@sdale.org

  photo  Sarah Karp is Grace Fryer, and Max Temple is Dr. Joseph Knef in the DTSOI production of "Radium Girls," which traces the efforts of Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court in the 1920s. (Courtesy Photo/Seth Biazo)
  

Print Headline: Don Tyson School of Innovation Actors Bring ‘Radium Girls’ To Stage

