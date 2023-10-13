‘Radium Girls,’ based on true story, on stage at Don Tyson School in Springdale

FAQ

'Radium Girls'

WHAT -- In 1926, radium was a miracle cure, Madame Curie an international celebrity, and luminous watches the latest rage -- until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease. Inspired by a true story, "Radium Girls" by D.W. Gregory traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court.

WHO -- Theatre students at the Don Tyson School of Innovation

WHEN -- 6:30 p.m. today and Saturday; doors open at 6 p.m.

WHERE -- Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center, Don Tyson School of Innovation, 2667 Hylton Road in Springdale

COST -- $5-$10 at the door (cash/check/card) or online at soipac.ludus.com

INFO -- Email kcohea@sdale.org