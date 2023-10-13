Ringo Starr charms NLR crowd

Dancing out on stage, trim and fit and looking as if he was a few decades shy of 83, Ringo Starr charmed a Thursday night crowd of 2,973 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock as he led his "All Starr" Band through 24 raucous rock 'n' roll songs, some of which were by his old band, The Beatles, and some of which were his solo hits. And some of the songs were hits by Edgar Winter, Toto, Men at Work and others.

Starr divided his time between acting as the genial master of ceremonies out in front, where he also sang a few, and retreating to his drum kit above and in the rear. He kicked things off with "Matchbox," a Carl Perkins song The Beatles had covered, then went straight into one of his solo hits, "It Don't Come Easy" (actually it seemed to come quite easy for Ringo). Next up he introduced "What Goes On," a song he said was the only one co-written by his mates John Lennon and Paul McCartney with him.

It was time for his band to do their stuff, and first up was Edgar Winter, still a powerhouse vocalist, with "Free Ride," followed by stellar guitarist Steve Lukather, who served up his hit with Toto, "Rosanna." Hamish Stuart, of the Average White Band, sang "Pick Up the Pieces," which was followed by "Down Under," from Men at Work front man Colin Hay.

Ringo returned with "Boys," a Shirelles hit The Beatles covered, then introduced "I'm the Greatest," as a song written for him by John Lennon, followed by a beloved Beatles song, "Yellow Submarine."

There was impressive backing throughout from a pair of less-famous men: Warren Ham on saxophone, flute, harmonica and percussion; and Greg Bissonette on drums.

Ham and Winter had several hot duets on saxophone, and there was great drumming by Ringo and Bissonette, sometimes together and sometimes just Bissonette. Other highlights were Hay on "Overkill" and "Who Can It Be Now?" and Lukather on two more Toto hits: "Africa" and "Hold the Line." Winter's hit "Frankenstein" featured him on saxophone, drums and his noted strap-on synthesizer. Another fine Winter contribution was a tribute to his late brother, Johnny Winter, on the Chuck Berry classic "Johnny B. Goode."

Starr did his solo songs "Back Off Boogalo" and "Photograph," and he also performed Beatles songs "Octopus's Garden," "I Wanna Be Your Man," "Act Naturally" and the obvious closing selection, "With a Little Help from My Friends." Fans left to the strains of Ringo's philosophy: Lennon's "Give Peace a Chance."

Until the artificial intelligence robots come up with time travel, the world can just get by with a little help from Ringo.