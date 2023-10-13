Sanders makes appointments

Governor appointments

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday announced the following appointments to boards and commissions:

ARKANSAS APPRENTICESHIP COORDINATION STEERING COMMITTEE

Cathy Riggins, Vilonia. Term expires Dec. 1, 2026. Replaces Kathy Fulks.

Aaron Chastain, Paris. Term expires Dec. 1, 2026. Replaces Karen Breashears.

ARKANSAS ORTHOTICS, PROSTHETICS, AND PEDORTHICS ADVISORY BOARD

Steve Tricarico, Jonesboro. Term expires Sept. 1, 2024. Replaces Gary Horton.

ARKANSAS STATE BOARD OF NURSING

Allie Barker, Little Rock. Term expires Oct. 1, 2024. Replaces Janice Ivers.

Phillip Petty, Hot Springs. Term expires Oct. 1, 2025. Replaces Michael Burdine.

Cassie Gonzales, Okolona. Term expires Oct. 1, 2027. Replaces Debra Schulte.

Jamie Sims, McGehee. Term expires Oct. 1, 2027. Replaces Amy Fecher.

Lynne Ritchie, Little Rock. Term expires Oct. 1, 2027. Reappointment.

Barbara Weddle Hillman, Little Rock. Term expires Oct. 1, 2024. Replaces Stacie Hipp.

Lakisha Young, Little Rock. Term expires Oct. 1, 2024. Replaces Melanie Garner.

ARKANSAS STATE BOARD OF PHYSICAL THERAPY

Bo Renshaw, North Little Rock. Term expires June 30, 2026. Replaces Robert Tillman.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE DIVISION OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY OF THE ARKANSAS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION

Dr. Blake Johnson, Hot Springs. Term expires Jan. 14, 2027. Replaces David Kelley.

Mark Martin, Prairie Grove. Term expires Jan. 14, 2026. Replaces Chris Jones.

Pranit Hamal, Lowell. Term expires Jan. 14, 2027. Replaces John Nabholz.

Kim Tran, Little Rock. Term expires Jan. 14, 2027. Reappointment.

Jackie Lackie, Little Rock. Term expires Jan. 14, 2027. Replaces George Matthews.

JUDICIAL DISCIPLINE AND DISABILITY COMMISSION

Thomas Kennedy, Conway. Term expires June 30, 2029. Replaces Philip Blankenship.

Lynda Johnson, Little Rock. Term expires June 30, 2029. Replaces Kevin White.

Jody Cummins, Little Rock. Term expires June 30, 2029. Replaces Angela Hopkins.

STATE BOARD OF APPRAISERS, ABSTRACTERS, AND HOME INSPECTORS

Julie Matthews, Jonesboro. Term expires April 15, 2025. New position.