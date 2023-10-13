ScreenTime

When the Beatles broke up in 1970, John Lennon and Ringo Starr were 29 years old; George Harrison and Paul McCartney were only 27. Taylor Alison Swift will be 34 years old in December.

I think that's interesting. Though she's been a cultural dynamo for years, it still kind of feels like Swift is just getting started; she has gained power and popularity over the last year. With the Sam Wrench-directed concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" opening in more than 4,000 theaters across North America today (advance ticket sales are in excess of $100 million), she's going to spread some of her wealth around to local movie houses. Will this be bigger than "Barbenheimer"?

While we can't count ourselves as Swifties, we will say that we see T.Swizzle as a force for good, an empowering and cheerful presence in a world sorely in need of such. Personally we might wait for the film to hit the streaming channels, but for the millions of fans who either didn't get a chance to see Swift live -- or had a nosebleed seat -- this nearly three-hour concert film offers a popularly priced remedy.

Elsewhere, on other screens: Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones star in the purportedly crowd-pleasing courtroom drama "The Burial," which comes to Prime Video (free for subscribers) today. Loosely based on a true story, it tracks the relationship between two funeral home operators, starting out with their dispute but eventually becoming an examination of race, inequality and corruption lingering in the "death care" industry. Foxx is the slick personal injury lawyer who takes mortician Jones' case to a majority Black jury. The cast is rounded out by Bill Camp, Alan Ruck and Jurnee Smollett as the opposing counsel.

Also playing:

"Passion" (R, 1 hour, 55 minutes, Blu-ray, goes to VOD on Tuesday) This is the moody 2008 feature romantic drama from Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, the Oscar-nominated director of 2021's "Drive My Car," in which the engagement announcement of Kaho (Aoba Kawai) and Tomoya (Ryuta Okamoto) among friends reveals a prior infidelity. Subtitled. Bonus features Include an introduction from Hamaguchi and video essay "From Passion to Fortune" by film writer Kenji Fukishima.

"The Mean One" (not rated, 1 hour, 33 minutes, On Demand, DVD, Blu-ray) Fans of holiday horror might be in the mood for this 2022 holiday parody, although they might not find it does much for them. Focus is on the eponymous character, a troublesome furry green-skinned grump in a Santa suit (David Howard Thornton), living on a mountain high above the town of Newville and despising the holiday season. Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One 20 Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure, but when the monster launches a new reign of terror that threatens to destroy Christmas, Cindy finds a bold new purpose: destruction. Directed by Steven LaMorte.

"Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes" (not rated, 1 hour, 22 minutes, PBS American Masters) This touted documentary from directors Sam Pollard and Ben Shapiro examines the seven-decade career of renowned drummer, band leader, activist and composer Max Roach, whose political consciousness, expressed in his "We Insist: Freedom Now Suite" and other works, identified him as an advocate for change when the nation was steeped in racism. With Sonny Rollins, Quincy Jones, Harry Belafonte, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson.

"House of Dolls" (not rated, 1 hour, 20 minutes, On Demand) Just in time for Halloween comes this creepy, suspenseful slasher in which a family reunion turns deadly when three estranged sisters return home to fulfill their father's last wishes, which demands they must work together to solve a puzzle that will lead to a fortune hidden inside a giant dollhouse. Apparently a knife-wielding maniac intends to do so as well. With Dee Wallace, Meeko, Alicia Underwood, Violeta Ortega, Stephaine Troyak, Emma Lopez; directed by Juan Salas.

"Vindicta" (R, 1 hour, 23 minutes, On Demand) A mystery horror thriller in which a city, terrorized by a sadistic serial killer (is there any other kind?), must depend on an experienced detective and a paramedic on her first day of the job -- both with troubling pasts -- to end the violence. With Elena Kampouris, Sean Astin, Jeremy Piven; directed by Sean McNamara.

"Flora and Son" (R, 1 hour, 37 minutes, Apple TV) An authentic, inventive dramatic comedy in which single mom Flora (Eve Hewson) is at her wit's end, trying to figure out what to do with her difficult and rebellious teenage son Max (Orén Kinlan). Encouraged by the equally frustrated police to find Max a hobby, Flora makes an effort to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar. With the help of a washed-up LA musician (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Flora and Max embark on a path of discovering the transformative power of music. Directed by John Carney (former bass guitarist for Irish band The Frames).

"The Road Dance" (not rated, 1 hour, 56 minutes, On Demand) Set in a small frozen-in-time Outer Scottish Hebrides village at the onset of World War I, this quietly compelling melodrama concerns Kirsty Macleod (Hermione Corfield), whose isolated life causes her to yearn for adventure across the ocean. When the village hosts a road dance for departing soldiers, a tragedy changes her life forever. With Will Fletcher, Mark Gatiss; directed by Richie Adams and based on the book by John MacKay.

