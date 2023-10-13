Several items on tap for Pea Ridge City Council meeting on Tuesday

PEA RIDGE -- Discussing city business including four ordinances, two resolutions, Water Department easements and an agreement about a mural easement were on tap for the City Council members and city department heads during a work session Oct. 10.

The agenda items will be presented during the council's meeting Tuesday in the council room at City Hall.

Items approved at the most recent Planning Commission meeting have been sent to the council, including changes to accessory uses, changes to large-scale developments and the final plat of Wellington Hill Phase I subdivision.

Also on the agenda is a resolution concerning professional services with Garver-USA Inc., a ULI grant and the municipal service charge and legal defense program and drug testing.