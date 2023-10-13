Sheridan vs. El Dorado among week’s big games in region

Southeast Arkansas will host several big games this week, including a vital showdown in Grant County.

Sheridan will host El Dorado at 7 p.m. tonight in a game that could ultimately decide the final playoff spot in the 6A-East Conference.

Sheridan (2-4, 2-3 in 6A-East) was competitive last week with reigning conference champion Little Rock Catholic in a 28-14 road loss. El Dorado (2-4, 1-4) is looking to bounce back from a 43-10 home loss to West Memphis, the Wildcats' third straight defeat.

The Yellowjackets enter this matchup tied for sixth place in the 6A-East with Jacksonville, a team they already defeated. El Dorado is one game behind the pair with Jacksonville still on the schedule.

Sheridan and El Dorado are winless against the top five teams in the conference standings, and both have lost to fifth-place Searcy. They are a combined 3-0 against the remaining teams. Unless there are some significant upsets in the final weeks, it seems likely the winner of Friday's game at Yellowjacket Stadium will finish sixth and claim the final playoff spot, while the loser will be left out.

After a slow start to the season, Sheridan's defense has shown much improvement the past three weeks. The Yellowjackets allowed an average of 47 points per game in their first three outings but have held their past three foes to 25.3 points per game.

Sheridan's offense struggled to score against Catholic last week, but the Yellowjackets are averaging 38.7 points per game at home this season.

Warren at DeWitt

DeWitt (7-0, 5-0 in 4A-8) hosts Warren (6-0, 4-0) in a matchup that could decide the 4A-8 conference championship. The Dragons are coming off a 25-6 road win at Crossett, while Warren defeated Dumas 49-6 last week.

DeWitt is off to easily its best start to a season in the 21st century. The Dragons and Lumberjacks are the final two undefeated teams remaining in this conference, and DeWitt already beat third-place Monticello. The Dragons also cruised past a Crossett team that played Warren close.

Warren, though, will easily present DeWitt its toughest challenge yet. The Lumberjacks have blown out four of their six opponents so far and have a wealth of experience at winning big games.

Both teams score with ease. Warren is averaging 45.5 points per game, while DeWitt is scoring 41.7. This game may come down to which team plays better defense.

Fordyce at Rison

Fordyce (3-3, 2-0 in 3A-6) travels to archrival Rison (0-6, 0-1) on Friday. Rison fell 56-13 at Camden Harmony Grove last week while Fordyce was on bye. The Redbugs defeated Drew Central 47-14 two weeks ago.

Fordyce has rebounded from a challenging nonconference slate to start Conference 3A-6 play 2-0 and has a home game with Harmony Grove next week. If the Redbugs can handle business in Rison, they will take a three-game winning streak into a matchup that will likely decide the conference title.

Rison has struggled all season on both sides of the ball, and the reigning 3A-6 champs are in desperate need of a win. This hasn't been the season the Wildcats would have hoped for, but if they can rally to beat their rival, it would at least give them a big shot of momentum and potentially get their season back on track.