Social Security to increase 3.2% in ’24

WASHINGTON -- Millions of Social Security recipients will get a 3.2% increase in their benefits in 2024, far less than this year's historic boost and reflecting moderating consumer prices.

The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, means the average recipient will receive more than $50 more every month beginning in January, the Social Security Administration said Thursday. The AARP estimated that increase at $59 per month.

"This will help millions of people keep up with expenses," said Kilolo Kijakazi, Social Security's acting commissioner.

About 71 million people -- including retirees, disabled people and children -- receive Social Security benefits.

Thursday's announcement follows this year's 8.7% benefit increase, brought on by record 40-year-high inflation, which pushed up the price of consumer goods. With inflation easing, the next annual increase is markedly smaller.

"Compared to last year's 8.7% increase, this is going to feel small and the perception is that it's not keeping up with the inflation and the higher costs that retirees are still seeing," said Martha Shedden, president of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts.

On top of that, an anticipated increase in Medicare premiums for 2024 will eat into the Social Security cost-of-living bump.

Medicare hasn't announced the increase for traditional Medicare, but said the cost of Medicare Advantage plans is expected to remain stable.

Still, senior advocates applauded the annual Social Security adjustment.

"Retirees can rest a little easier at night knowing they will soon receive an increase in their Social Security checks to help them keep up with rising prices," AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins said. "We know older Americans are still feeling the sting when they buy groceries and gas, making every dollar important."

The payroll tax that helps finance Social Security is split between employers and employees, who each paid 6.2% of wages in 2023, up to a taxable maximum income of $160,200. Next year, up to $168,600 of earnings will be subject to these taxes. The only way to close the funding gap is to raise these taxes -- or have them cover more earnings -- or to shave benefits, all of which require congressional approval.

Retirees whose sole income comes from Social Security are not subject to taxes on that income.

Social Security benefits are particularly important to lower- and middle-income retirees, many of whom do not have workplace retirement accounts such as 401(k)s, and the matching contributions from employers that often accompany them. But what really sets Social Security apart from other sources of retirement income are its lifetime inflation adjustments, which helps retirees to maintain their buying power as the costs of housing, food and medical care rise. This is especially crucial if Social Security makes up most or all of a household's income.

"Unlike Social Security, the value of private savings -- like 401(k)s and IRAs -- erodes over time," said Kathleen Romig, director of Social Security and disability policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan research and policy group. "Most pensions aren't adjusted for inflation, either. Social Security is the only form of retirement income that keeps up with inflation."

Retirees often see some of that extra money eaten up by rising Medicare Part B premiums, which cover doctor visits and outpatient hospital services, and is automatically deducted from Social Security checks. In its annual report to Congress, the Medicare board of trustees projected that premiums would rise to $174.80 in 2024, up from $164.90.

Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, an advocacy group for the social insurance program, said that the COLA is a "reminder of Social Security's unique importance" and that "Congress should pass legislation to protect and expand benefits."

However, the program faces a severe financial shortfall in the coming years.

The annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report released in March said the program's trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits beginning in 2033. If the trust fund is depleted, the government will be able to pay only 77% of scheduled benefits, the report said.

There have been legislative proposals to shore up Social Security, but they have not made it past committee hearings.

A March poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that most U.S. adults are opposed to proposals that would cut into Medicare or Social Security benefits, and 79% of people polled said they oppose reducing the size of Social Security benefits.

The Social Security Administration is still without a permanent leader. President Joe Biden in July nominated former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley to lead the agency.

The COLA is calculated according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index, or CPI. But there are calls for the agency to instead use a different index, the CPI-E, which measures price changes based on the spending patterns of the elderly, such as health care, food and medicine costs.

Any change to the calculation would also require congressional approval. But with decades of inaction on Social Security and with the House at a standstill after the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., seniors and their advocates say they don't have confidence any sort of change will be approved soon.

The cost-of-living adjustments will have a big impact on people like Alfred Mason, an 83-year-old Louisiana resident. Mason said that "any increase is welcomed, because it sustains us for what we are going through."

As inflation is still high, he said, anything added to his income "would be greatly appreciated."

Information for this article was contributed by Fatima Hussein of The Associated Press and by Tara Siegel Bernard of The New York Times.