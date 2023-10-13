Statues dedicated at Public Safety Building in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- The city, the Police Department and the Bella Vista Arts Council dedicated the "Justice for All" bronze sculpture installation Oct. 3 at the city's Public Safety Building.

The installation includes three figures -- Lady Justice to the left side of the front doors, and to the right side, the figures of a police officer and a police dog.

Police Chief James Graves said the dedication was a crowning moment for the new building.

"These all will stand here longer than we'll all be alive," he said.

He said during the planning and construction of the building, he was so consumed with getting everything completed that he did not think about adding art to the site. He expressed his gratitude for Bella Vista Arts Council President Demara Titzer and others who made the art possible.

Titzer shared details about the artwork. Lady Justice honors the work of the Bella Vista District Court and was modeled after the Statue of Liberty in clothing and hairstyle, she said. Lady Justice has modern scales to coincide with the modern architecture of the building. Her face is lifted upward slightly as she looks toward the future of the city.

The officer and the dog are placed without a platform to make them more approachable, Titzer said. The officer wears a wedding ring, honoring matrimony, she said. The officer's badge, patch and service belt with accessories have details specific to Bella Vista officer uniforms. The boots are replicas of those worn by former Mayor Peter Christie during his service. The dog is modeled after Huk, one of the department's K-9 officers.

Mayor John Flynn stated, "This is a great day for this wonderful building we have for our police, court and dispatch. I thought this was a great idea to have a sculpture showing how we honor the police."

Artist James Hall of Springfield, Mo., said he thinks the public can forget there is a person behind the badge. He said the officer sculpture is very engaging, smiling and ready to protect and serve. He said the officer's companion has a willingness to please.

"I've spent years researching these amazing animals, and they can do so much we cannot," he said.

Hall added, "Overseeing it all is Lady Justice, who is a timeless reminder that our system does work and that justice does prevail."

He concluded, "I do hope the people of Bella Vista will enjoy these statues for generations to come."