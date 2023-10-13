‘The Exorcist’ (1973)

Our first stories were horror tales -- "Beowulf," "St. George and the Dragon," "Hansel and Gretel." Why seems simple enough: because the world is a dangerous place, and there is much we can't control, we manufacture scary stories to empower ourselves. In the end, scary movies make us feel good.

Yet no horror movie will scare you if you decide you don't want to be scared.

Movies are by their very nature resistible; just as you don't have to buy a ticket to any given film, you don't have to make yourself available to any given film's advances. There's always an escape hatch, a well-lighted exit sign the moviegoer can escape through if he wishes.

And while a movie might startle you with pop-out ghosts and ringing phones, or shock you with escalated levels of gore and violence, the key to a genuinely scary movie is the voluntary enlistment of the audience in the cause. We have to want to be scared.

And I don't often want to be scared. I'm anxious enough in real life. My tastes run to psychologically complicated, plausible horror movies -- the ones where you have difficulty telling the monsters from the human beings. I love thrillers like Hitchcock's "Vertigo" (1958), Nicolas Roeg's "Don't Look Now" (1973), Jeff Nichols' "Take Shelter" (2011) or Ira Sachs' "Love Is Strange" (2014).

But that's just me. The other day a friend of mine lamented that of the 150 or so horror films that had been released in the past year, he'd seen only about 15. He'd missed 90% of them.

All this is a long way of getting to the point that while the play may indeed be the thing, there are many other incalculable factors that contribute to the quality of each movie-watching experience. We are complicated creatures who bring all sorts of goodies to the theater with us. Lots of us don't go to horror movies to be scared so much as we go to make fun of the conventions of horror movies, an ironic gesture enshrined in the "Scream" series and mocked by "Scary Movie." Most Americans who rent bizarre Euroslashers don't really expect to be scared by them; they're indulging their connoisseurs' taste for the esoteric. (On the other hand, some of them may be genuinely sick.)

...

When it comes right down to it, a genuinely scary movie is a fairly rare event.

My first brush with a deeply frightening film was "Rosemary's Baby," although I can't remember exactly what it was about the film that disturbed me in 1968. I doubt my 9-year-old self was equipped to understand much of Roman Polanski's subtle gothic masterpiece (I've seen it a few times since) but I do remember a sense of vague unease that hung around for days after seeing the movie.

A year later, when I saw "The Green Slime," I was already advanced enough to take pride in my ability to laugh at the monsters.

There was no laughing at "The Exorcist." I saw it a few weeks after in premiered, probably in February of 1974. I wasn't a movie critic then, but I had evolved into a fairly sophisticated watcher of movies. And it did scare me.

I don't believe, however, that "The Exorcist" succeeded in disrupting my sleep habits because of its special effects or shock shots -- what was terrifying about the movie was the pervasive atmosphere of tension and dread that director William Friedkin was able to build and sustain. It builds slowly, almost subconsciously, through the funereal pacing of the first hour of the three-part structure.

What's really scary about the movie is the way Friedkin manipulates our mood, punctuating this oppressive tone with torrents of graphic language and grisly atrocities inflicted upon Linda Blair's preteen Reagan MacNeil.

I wouldn't dispute the conventional wisdom that "The Exorcist" is the scariest movie of all time, though I suspect that many of the young people who see the movie for the first time might not experience it the same way those of us who saw it in the '70s experienced it.

After all, "The Exorcist" changed the way horror films were made, and the intervening 50 years have inoculated us against what were then genuinely shocking scenes.

Movies don't usually scare me. "Night of the Living Dead" was an exception, "Wait Until Dark" made me jump, and Ken Russell's "The Devils" deeply unnerved me, but I wasn't really scared by "Jaws" or "The Shining" or "The Blair Witch Project." The trashier -- and I say this with love -- scream operas like the "Halloween" and "Friday the 13th" franchises never laid a glove on me.

In part this is due to a certain movie-smart reluctance I have to giving myself over to a film too cheaply. I may be a little vain about my expectations. Since "The Exorcist," I've not encountered too many movies that met my standards for authentic scariness.

One that did creep me out, however, was "Spoorloos," a 1988 Dutch-French production also known as "The Vanishing." Five years later, director George Sluizer remade the film for Hollywood, with Jeff Bridges, Kiefer Sutherland and Sandra Bullock in key roles. That version -- with a Hollywood ending -- hardly made a dent in my consciousness, but the understated original, with its unknown (to me, at least) cast and its low-tech, documentary-style textures, is a haunting, spooky movie that will freeze your heart.