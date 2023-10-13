‘The Exorcist: Believer’ No. 1, ducking Taylor Swift

"The Exorcist: Believer" topped the domestic box office on its opening weekend, according to data measurement firm Comscore.

Facing competition from no major new releases, the latest resurrection of the demonic franchise brought in $27.2 million in North America in its opening weekend for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, according to studio estimates Sunday.

That was more than the weekend take of the next three films combined. But while it nearly earned back its reported budget of $30 million in just a few days, the take for "The Exorcist: Believer" was underwhelming after the two companies paid $400 million in 2021 for the rights to a new trilogy.

The movie was among four films that made it onto the top 10 in the horror category, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. The second and third spots were taken by animated film "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie" and horror flick "Saw X," grossing $11.8 million and $8.2 million, respectively. "A Haunting in Venice" finished sixth with $2.7 million and "The Nun II" added $2.6 million for seventh place.

"For 'The Exorcist: Believer' to chalk up a No. 1 debut in this marketplace is actually pretty impressive, given the number of horror movies that have been released over the past few weeks and over the past few months," Dergarabedian said. "It's just a genre that audiences seemingly have a limitless appetite for."

The horror film had been scheduled to be released on Friday the 13th -- a big day for horror fans -- but was moved in light of the highly anticipated "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" movie, as 13 is a lucky number for the music artist. The popularity of Swift was not something that "The Exorcist: Believer" would be able to shake off to hold onto the top domestic box office spot.

"I think they made a good call actually," Dergarabedian said. "All the oxygen is going to be sucked out of the room."

The storm of Swifties in cinemas could make for a $100 million weekend and set several new precedents for concert movies.

"This is on an order of magnitude beyond anything we've seen," Dergarabedian said.

"Look what you made me do," Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse, posted on X, formerly Twitter on Aug. 31. "The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23 #TaylorWins."

Blumhouse co-produced on "The Exorcist: Believer" and Blum told The Los Angeles Times more installments are planned. The next film in the franchise, "The Exorcist: Deceiver" will be released in 2025.

The movie had a global opening of about $45.1 million, according to Comscore.

The film has had mixed reviews, with a 23% score from critics and a 57% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Film Critic Katie Walsh called the film "an exhausting affair" that "grows tiresome almost immediately."

"Keep those expectations planted firmly in the gutter because after this encounter, you'll likely be left thinking, 'Can't Pazuzu just give it a rest?'" Walsh wrote.

Dergarabedian said it's too early to say how well the film will perform in the long run.

"I think we have to reserve judgment on the earnings potential for the whole trilogy," he said. "Expectations are often overblown due to a massive brand, creating that kind of interest in how a film like this might perform."

"It seems like the demand for the horror genre by audiences is never ending," Dergarabedian said. "The communal theater experience is tailor-made for it."

The new "Exorcist" was released just shy of the 50th anniversary of the original horror classic, and it comes just two months after the death of the original film's director, William Friedkin.

Directed by David Gordon Green, who has become a legacy sequel specialist after helming a trilogy of "Halloween" films, "The Exorcist: Believer" stars "Hamilton" actor Leslie Odom Jr., with Lidya Jewett as his 13-year-old daughter. Also Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair, who return from the original film as actress Chris MacNeil and her daughter, Regan MacNeil.

The weekend finally saw "Barbie" fall from the box office top 10 for the first time since its July 21 release, after well over $600 million in domestic earnings and more than $1.3 billion globally.