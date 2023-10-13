To lure students

All the state's higher education institutions (except the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville) face an enrollment crunch. The number of high school graduates is slowly declining. Some states will experience a faster decline than others. Arkansas' fall is midway in the pack.

Another beast clawing at higher ed is the percentage of high school graduates attending college (the college-going rate), which is in a long-run decline.

These two declines make for a declining market for higher ed: fewer potential students. The other side of the equation is the continued escalation in the costs incurred to deliver education to students. Colleges and universities attribute the increase in expenses to inflation. During the years when inflation was 2 percent, institutions routinely raised tuition by 4 to 5 percent per year; so much for the inflation excuse.

Some (most) of the tuition increase is the institution's never-ending building programs. Costs not covered by grants and donations find their way into tuition increases. Arkansas State University plans to begin new medical and veterinary schools and expand other specialized units. All of these necessitate new buildings with additional operating and maintenance costs. ASU's tuition for the typical student will increase.

Institutions are changing their tuition and room and board charges to attract students in the scramble to enroll the diminishing number of students. For example, ASU adopts what economists call price discrimination to lure some from the shrinking pool of potential students.

Price discrimination raises the hackles of the reader. Price discrimination has three forms: first, second, and third degree. Businesses in the U.S. and worldwide routinely adopt one or more of the three forms, depending on the market conditions. Restaurants offer senior citizens discounts if they dine before 5 p.m. Electric utilities classify customers as residential, commercial, or industrial and charge different rates to each class. Kroger offers senior citizens a 5 percent discount if they shop on Tuesdays.

Arkansas higher education institutions adopt the third form of price discrimination by grouping potential students into homogeneous classes. In the case of ASU, the tuition and fees for first-year and first-time students who are members of the group from families with adjusted gross income of $70,000 or less will be charged tuition lower (zero) than students whose families earn above $70,000. Additional requirements include meeting the university's admission standards, maintaining a minimum GPA, and applying for Pell grants and Arkansas Lottery scholarships.

ASU reviews a student's application to identify those that meet the requirements for a tuition scholarship. Once identified, ASU may offer potential students a tuition package that reduces out-of-pocket costs.

In addition, prospective students may be encouraged further by providing a housing stipend, reducing the cost of attending ASU. The actual fees a student pays will include only the difference between the charge for housing and the housing stipend, books, and other living expenses.

The cost ASU incurs to admit one additional student is zero. ASU does not have to hire additional faculty, add dorm rooms, or other related costs to deliver educational services to one more student.

If any additional revenue flowing to ASU from one more student is positive and there are no additional costs, then the university is ahead. ASU's proposal is quite generous. Many prospective students will find their expenses lower because they do not include tuition charges.

At first glance, how is ASU gaining revenue when a student's tuition payment is zero? For every additional student enrolled at ASU, the state remits some amount based on the number of students or student credit hours. ASU will receive funds for those students eligible for a Pell grant or lottery scholarship. The positive revenue from the various sources versus zero additional cost explains why higher educational institutions adopt price discrimination policies for some students.

The best example of price discrimination is for athletes. Colleges and universities easily identify desirable athletes as a group. Athletic scholarships follow, including tuition, room, board, books, and incidental educational expenses.

Price discrimination policies are not limited to athletes. They may include those for music, single moms, special interests (bass fishermen and target sharpshooters), interest in specialized professions (dentists, vets, teachers), affiliations (boys and girls clubs), and many other readily identified groups.

Higher education institutions adopt third-degree price discrimination policies by assigning students to unique groups and charging different fees to different groups. The institution crafts tuition and housing plans for each group of prospective students, increasing the institution's revenue and lowering the cost of attending to a student.

John C. Pickett is an emeritus professor of economics at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Email him at pickett@conwaycorp.net.