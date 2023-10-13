TODAY’S TOP 10 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES

TEXARKANA AT NO. 1 LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock COACHES Texarkana: Trey Outlaw; Little Rock Parkview: Brad Bolding RECORDS Texarkana 4-2, 1-2 5A-South; Little Rock Parkview 6-0, 3-0 NOTEWORTHY Parkview defeated Texarkana 40-7 last season, the teams’ first meeting since 2015. … Parkview has won 17 games in a row since Sept. 16, 2022. … Texarkana has already matched its win total from last season, Outlaw’s first as coach. … Parkview wide receiver Monterrio Elston received scholarship offers from Kansas State and Oregon State on Wednesday.

LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST AT NO. 2 BRYANT

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Little Rock Southwest: Daryl Patton; Bryant: Quad Sanders RECORDS Little Rock Southwest 1-5, 0-3 7A-Central; Bryant 4-1, 5-0 NOTEWORTHY Since losing to Little Rock Parkview on Sept. 6, Bryant has outscored its opponents 135-27. … Bryant is 3-0 against Southwest since its founding. … Southwest is allowing 38.8 points per game this season. … Bryant wide receiver Mytorian Singleton is averaging 100.4 receiving yards per game.

NO. 3 CONWAY AT FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

WHEN 7 p.m.





COACHES Conway: Buck James; Fort Smith Northside: Felix Curry RECORDS Conway 6-0, 3-0 7A-Central; Fort Smith Northside 1-5, 1-2 NOTEWORTHY Conway has beaten Northside in their past six meetings, including a 63-20 win last season. … Buck James has won 58 consecutive games against in-state teams as head coach between Conway and Bryant. … Conway’s senior quarterback, Donovyn Omolo, has 97 career touchdowns after passing for two and rushing for two last week. … Wampus Cats wide receiver Cris O’Neal is among the state leaders with 868 receiving yards this season.

NO. 6 BENTONVILLE AT NO. 4 FAYETTEVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Bentonville: Jody Grant; Fayetteville: Casey Dick RECORDS Bentonville 4-2, 3-0 7A-West; Fayetteville 6-0, 3-0 NOTEWORTHY Bentonville beat Fayetteville 31-30 in overtime last season. … The Tigers are 19-9 against the Bulldogs since 2000. … Fayetteville is averaging 50.8 points per game. … Bentonville is averaging 51.3 points per game after scoring 84 against Rogers Heritage last week.

NO. 5 GREENWOOD AT LAKE HAMILTON

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Greenwood: Chris Young; Lake Hamilton: Tommy Gilleran RECORDS Greenwood 6-0, 4-0 6A-West; Lake Hamilton 3-4, 2-3 NOTEWORTHY Greenwood has won all eight of its previous meetings with Lake Hamilton. … The Bulldogs are scoring 50.7 points per game and holding teams to 11 points per game. … Lake Hamilton has lost its past two games and was shut out last week by Greenbrier. … Greenwood running back Brayedan Davis is averaging 140.8 rushing yards per game.

PEA RIDGE AT NO. 7 SHILOH CHRISTIAN

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Pea Ridge: Brey Cook; Shiloh Christian: Tucker Barnard RECORDS Pea Ridge 4-2, 1-2; Shiloh Christian 5-1, 3-0 5A-West NOTEWORTHY Shiloh Christian has beaten Pea Ridge in their past six meetings, including a 52-10 win last season. … Tucker Barnard is in his first season as the Saints’ coach after spending more than a decade at Stillwater, Okla. … Brey Cook is in his third season at Pea Ridge, with an 8-18 record. … Shiloh Christian has not lost a conference game since 2017.

SILOAM SPRINGS AT NO. 8 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Siloam Springs: Brandon Craig; Little Rock Christian: Eric Cohu RECORDS Siloam Springs 0-7, 0-5 6A-West; Little Rock Christian 5-1, 4-0 NOTEWORTHY The Warriors have averaged 45.5 points per game since a 43-22 loss to Shiloh Christian on Sept 1. … Warriors quarterback Walker White, an Auburn commit, has passed for 1,388 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. … Siloam Springs is allowing 56 points per game in conference play. … The Warriors have allowed 34 total points in conference play.

VAN BUREN AT NO. 9 PULASKI ACADEMY

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Van Buren: Moe Henry; Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas RECORDS Van Buren 3-3, 2-2 6A-West; Pulaski Academy 5-1, 3-1 NOTEWORTHY Van Buren has won its past two games. … Pulaski Academy won its first-ever meeting with Van Buren 69-26 last season. … Anthony Lucas has a 30-3 record as a head coach. … Bruins quarterback Brandon Cobb has passed for 1,935 yards and 17 touchdowns this season with a cast on his left, non-throwing hand.

NO. 10 BENTON AT JACKSONVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Benton: Brad Harris; Jacksonville: Eric Allen RECORDS Benton 5-1, 5-0 6A-East; Jacksonville 5-1, 3-1 NOTEWORTHY Benton sophomore quarterback Drew Davis has completed 70.5% of his passes for 1,597 yards and 23 touchdowns. … The Panthers are 3-0 on the road this season. … Eric Allen is 2-14 in two seasons with the Titans, winning his past two games. … Jacksonville is averaging 20.2 points per game in conference play.

