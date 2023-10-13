TOOLS & TOYS: Dreo Humidifier 713S and Conmigo “Ulti” Bag





Dreo Humidifier 713S

What's to love: Cooler weather usually means drier air. This new humidifier from Dreo allows the user to select a cool or warm mist and can be monitored and controlled with a phone app.

What does it do: The tank holds up to six liters of water for a longer run time. The humidifier uses ultrasonic waves to create a fine mist to disperse moisture through the air quickly. Manual mode provides three levels of mist. Auto mode sets a target level of room humidity, and sleep mode turns off lighting and reduces noise. The unit also allows for adding scent to a room through an aroma diffuser. Use the app to check humidity levels, set timers, create schedules and control the humidifier from anywhere. The Dreo Humidifier 713S sells for $89.99. Visit dreo.com for more information.

Conmigo 'Ulti' Bag

What's to love: This bag was designed with the traveler in mind.

What does it do: The bag, which can be used like a briefcase or a messenger bag, has a water-resistant ballistic nylon shell and easy-to-clean lining. Interestingly, it has a built-in seat cushion for those layovers in airports with uncomfortable seating. The cushion is attached to the bag with nylon straps that keep the bag close to the traveler, tucked behind their legs. To see how that works visit the website at conmigobags.com. There are plenty of pockets for organizing and a padded compartment that will hold up to a 17-inch laptop. There is a sleeve at the back made to fit over roller-bag handles for easier traveling. The bag sells for $98.



